SHANGHAI, Dec. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shanghai Zelixir Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (“Zelixir”) today announced the official operation of its cutting-edge green manufacturing plant in Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province, China. This development signifies a major step forward in the convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with synthetic biology, translating computational research into industrialization. Its product pipeline covers a range of areas including natural flavor, functional food and beauty ingredients.

(Zelixir’s Factory)

Dr. Sheng Wang, CEO of Zelixir, stated: “Zelixir remains unwavering in our innovative methodology of ‘discovering pathways → extracting enzymes → engineering enzymes,’ and we are profoundly dedicated to enzyme synthesis. This new plant will significantly accelerate the production of biobased raw materials for the food, cosmetics, and healthcare industries. Our mission is to not only drive technological progress but also to deliver green and sustainable products to humanity.”

Currently, Zelixir’s first product, Sustainable Natural Vanillin ex-Ferulic Acid, is about to reach large-scale production. It utilizes AI-optimized enzymes and eco-friendly processes to create a rich, full-bodied vanilla scent profile with a pronounced and lingering aroma.

This product has resolved the persistent issue of impurity odors associated with chemically synthesized vanillin and is not constrained by crop yields or climate in terms of production capacity. The rapid transition from project initiation to large-scale production in just one and a half years validates the industrial capabilities of AI biomanufacturing. The product, certified by FEMA GRAS under the FDA, is expected to reach a hundred-ton scale, making it available globally and meeting the flavor upgrade needs of high-end and food industries.

The combination of AI and biotechnology has shown tremendous potential in the field of biomanufacturing. “This will not only lead a revolution in the biomanufacturing industry but also is expected to usher in a new era of comprehensive green living for humanity, achieving intelligent and environmentally friendly production of chemicals, materials, and energy. I believe that through the deep integration and empowerment of AI, this vision could be realized within the next 5 to 10 years,” said Dr. Sheng Wang.

About Zelixir

Zelixir is a pioneer in the synthetic biology domain, leveraging AI technology to foster innovation and sustainable development. With a keen focus on enzyme synthesis and biobased raw materials, Zelixir is poised to contribute to a more eco-friendly and sustainable future through technological breakthroughs and industrial practices.

