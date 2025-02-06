ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZRG, one of the world’s fastest-growing global talent advisory and executive search firms, today announced the acquisition of Aspen Leadership Group (ALG), the premier firm in placing and supporting fundraising and other leaders in education and the broader nonprofit sector.

This strategic acquisition reinforces ZRG’s leadership position and ongoing investment in higher education, where synergies between Aspen Leadership Group and ZRG’s expanding, industry-leading portfolio establish the most comprehensive talent solution suite available today. Together the firms bring unmatched expertise across executive search, interim leadership, consulting/coaching, and embedded recruiting.

With ALG’s specialized focus in development and advancement, and its complementary expertise in finance and operations, the acquisition supercharges ZRG’s education sector offerings, including:

The Registry, a ZRG company – The leader in interim leadership for academic institutions.

a ZRG company – The leader in interim leadership for academic institutions. TurnkeyZRG – The leader in college sports recruiting.

– The leader in college sports recruiting. Helbling & Associates – The leader for real estate and facilities searches in academia.

With a legacy of service to over 1,000 institutions across all divisions of higher education and academic medicine, ZRG’s Education Practice is now one of the largest and most deeply resourced talent solutions providers in the sector. Recent engagements include partnerships with institutions such as the University of California system, University of Louisville, Virginia Commonwealth University, Oberlin College, Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Wake Forest, Georgetown Law, Wellesley College, Colby College, Harvard, Duke, Kings College London, and CalTech — solidifying ZRG as the partner of choice for academic institutions around the world.

“Joining ZRG allows Aspen Leadership Group to scale its impact exponentially,” said Ron Schiller, Founding Partner and Managing Director, ALG. “With ZRG’s platform and resources, we are poised to meet many more of the talent needs in education and across the entire nonprofit sector.”

“The addition of Aspen Leadership Group is nothing short of transformative,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Their expertise in development and advancement is the perfect complement to our growing education practice, and as we roll into 2025, we are unlocking the collective power of these exceptional niche businesses under the unified banner of ZRG’s Education Practice , creating unmatched solutions for academic and nonprofit leadership.”

Aspen Leadership Group has earned a stellar reputation for its expertise in connecting purpose-driven organizations with mission-driven talent to drive increased philanthropic revenue and impact. With a shared vision and values, ALG’s seamless integration into ZRG’s platform will amplify its reach and impact in the education and broader nonprofit landscapes.

“Aspen Leadership Group is the gold standard in consultative, trusted search for the education and nonprofit sector,” added Rosa Morris, ZRG Education’s Global Market Lead. “Their expertise in C-suite leadership development, spanning educational institutions of all sizes—public and private—along with their deep nonprofit sector work in the arts, health care, and beyond, will further solidify ZRG’s leadership in social impact talent solutions.”

About Aspen Leadership Group

Aspen Leadership Group (ALG) supports exceptional careers in the nonprofit sector, recruiting presidents, executive directors, and chief advancement officers and helping them recruit, train, and inspire diverse, inclusive, and high-performing teams. The company’s search services and leadership consulting focus on building a team and a culture that enable an organization to engage all its potential donors and volunteers and to drive unprecedented fundraising results.

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to deliver executive searches more quickly and with proven better results.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners , ZRG is among the fastest-growing firms in the talent industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.