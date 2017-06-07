The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in China was worth 11064.66 billion US dollars in 2015. The GDP value of China represents 17.85 percent of the world economy. GDP in China averaged 1622.49 USD Billion from 1960 until 2015, reaching an all time high of 11064.66 USD Billion in 2015 and a record low of 47.21 USD Billion in 1962. The gross domestic product (GDP) measures of national income and output for a given country’s economy. The gross domestic product (GDP) is equal to the total expenditures for all final goods and services produced within the country in a stipulated period of time. This page provides – China GDP – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

Read Full Story