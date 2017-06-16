Government Debt In the Euro Area increased to 9440246 EUR Million in 2015 from 9307327.40 EUR Million in 2014. Government Debt in the Euro Area averaged 6318346.28 EUR Million from 1995 until 2015, reaching an all time high of 9440246 EUR Million in 2015 and a record low of 4069203.60 EUR Million in 1995. Government Debt in the Euro Area is reported by the Eurostat. . This page provides – Euro Area Government Debt- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

