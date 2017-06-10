Households Debt in Japan increased to 62.50 percent of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2016 from 62.20 percent of GDP in the third quarter of 2016. Households Debt To Gdp in Japan averaged 55.36 percent of GDP from 1964 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 74.40 percent of GDP in the first quarter of 2000 and a record low of 20.70 percent of GDP in the second quarter of 1965. This page provides – Japan Households Debt To Gdp- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

Read Full Story