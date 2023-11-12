The NASDAQ 100 rallied rather significantly during the week, breaking out significant resistance late in the week after seeing … ( full story) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Pairs in Focus This Week – Oil, NASDAQ 100, DAX, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, BTC/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/USD - November 12, 2023
- SWISS offers its cabin personnel more salary, better plannability - November 12, 2023
- First heart transplant through VA-Northwestern Medicine collaboration goes to Navy vet - November 10, 2023