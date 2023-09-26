As long as the Federal Reserve maintains its extremely restrictive monetary policy of keeping interest rates at their elevated level gold will be pressured to trade lower or at best be range-bound.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Higher Yields on US Bonds Combined With Dollar Strength Take Gold Lower - September 26, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Dovish Divergence Fuels Price Movement News - September 26, 2023
- AUD to USD Forecast: Tensions Rise Amid Anticipated Inflation Jump - September 26, 2023