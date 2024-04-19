French stocks edged lower on Friday as an escalation of the tensions in the Middle East and cautious comments from more Federal Reserve officials on how to manage inflation and interest rates in the coming months soured investor mood.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- CAC 40 Drifts Lower On Rate Worries, Mideast Tensions - April 19, 2024
- DAX Edges Lower On Mideast Escalation Fears - April 19, 2024
- European Shares Seen Sharply Lower As Geopolitical Tensions Spike - April 19, 2024