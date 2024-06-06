European stocks were gaining in the mid-market trading on Thursday, following mostly positive Asian stock markets, as investors remain optimistic ahead of the European Central Bank’s decision on key interest rates. The ECB, at the governing council meeting in Frankfurt on Thursday, is widely expected to cut the main refinancing rate, the deposit facility rate and the lending rate by 25 basis…
