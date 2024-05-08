European stocks closed higher on Wednesday, turned in another positive performance after recent gains amid rising optimism about interest rate cuts by central banks in the second or third quarter of this year. Fairly encouraging batch of corporate earnings updates too helped underpin sentiment.
