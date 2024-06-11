The Switzerland market opened on a slightly positive note Tuesday morning, but slipped into the red after the first hour and then stayed weak right through the day’s session, with investors shifting their focus to Fed’s policy announcement, and U.S. consumer price inflation data, due later in the week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- Swiss Market Slips After Positive Start, Ends Moderately Lower - June 11, 2024
- European Shares Flat To Lower Ahead Of US Inflation Data, Fed Meeting - June 11, 2024
- FTSE 100 Declines After Mixed Employment Data - June 11, 2024