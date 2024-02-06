A list of winning staffing agencies and their client, talent, and employee satisfaction ratings were released today on ClearlyRated.com

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearlyRated, the leading provider of client, talent, and employee satisfaction surveys and service quality benchmarking for staffing firms, announced the winners of their 15th annual Best of Staffing® award winners today on ClearlyRated.com .

ClearlyRated CEO, Eric Gregg, expressed pride in honoring the recipients of the 2024 Best of Staffing awards. “I am thrilled to commend the outstanding accomplishments of the 2024 Best of Staffing winners, whose validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com set them apart as leaders in their field,” said Gregg. “This significant milestone not only commemorates 15 years of honoring the service excellence of staffing and recruiting firms, but also fuels our anticipation for the next 15 years of consistently remarkable service experiences.”

In partnership with gold sponsor ClearEdge, the 2024 Best of Staffing award recognizes client, placed talent, and employee satisfaction leaders in the staffing industry. Participating firms use the Net Promoter® Score (NPS®) methodology to collect feedback and measure satisfaction of their clients, placed talent, and/or internal employees. Only firms that earned exceptional satisfaction ratings that outpace industry benchmarks for service qualified for the 2024 Best of Staffing award.

According to ClearlyRated’s latest survey data, clients of these winning staffing and recruiting agencies are 58% more likely to report complete satisfaction with the services provided, compared to the industry average for 2023. Similarly, candidates placed by these agencies experience 60% more satisfaction than the 2023 industry average.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated administers more staffing agency and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients, job seekers, and internal staff each year. ClearlyRated’s online survey platform utilizes the Net Promoter® Score methodology to measure and report on client, talent, and employee satisfaction.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing ® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com —an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

Contact

Michelle Stute, VP of Marketing

P (503) 977-6295

[email protected]