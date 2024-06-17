Boston, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSO, the leading source for breaking news, analysis, and research on security and risk management, has announced the winners of the 2024 CSO Awards and inductees into the CSO Hall of Fame, the most prestigious honor for security organizations and individuals.

“The stakes grow higher every day for security leaders and their teams, and this year’s CSO Awards honor the very best efforts to tackle challenges from an expanding threat landscape,” said Beth Kormanik, Content Director for the CSO Conference & Awards.

“From devising new threat detection methods and cyber analytics to initiatives addressing AI threats, zero trust, and data protection, these projects are at the forefront of innovative security thinking and represent true business value for their organizations,” continued Kormanik. “We congratulate the winners and look forward to celebrating them at the CSO Conference & Awards this fall.”



2024 CSO Award Winners:

Accenture

Adobe

AES Corporation

Aflac

Ally Financial

AmeriHealth Caritas

Ashland

Astellas

Auto Club Group (AAA)

Avangrid Corporate Security

Avnet

Baptist Medical Health Care Center

Camelot Secure

Campbells Soup

Carrier Global Corporation

Carvana

Chapters Health System

Chime

Cintas Corporation

Cisco Systems

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand

CorroHealth

Cox Automotive

DXC Technology

Enpro

Fifth Third Bank

First Citizens Bank

Gates Corporation

Genpact

Georgia Pacific

Horizon BCBS

ID.me

Indiana Office of Technology

Intel Corporation

James Hardie Industries plc

Main Line Health

Marvell Technology

National Cybersecurity Alliance

NJ Transit

OHLA USA

Penn Medicine

PROS

Prosper Marketplace

Qualcomm

Relativity

SAP SE

Secureworks

SolarWinds

Splunk

Thoughtworks

TIAA

TIME

Trend Health Partners, LLC

United Airlines

Wesco

Western Governors University

Whirlpool Corporation

This year’s CSO Hall of Fame inductees have also been announced. Amy Bennett, Editor in Chief for CSOonline.com, said, “It is my great privilege to recognize these outstanding leaders on their selection as the newest members of the CSO Hall of Fame. They have dedicated their careers to improving the practice of information security and have no doubt left indelible marks on the organizations they have served and the teams they have led. We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at the CSO Conference and Awards.”

2024 CSO Hall of Fame Inductees:

Jerry Geisler, SVP & CISO, Walmart, Inc.

Gary Hayslip, CISO, SoftBank Investment Advisers

Vaughn Hazen, CISO, CN

Jill Knesek, CISO, BlackLine

Susan Koski, EVP & CISO, PNC Financial Services

Michael Palmer, CISO, Hearst

John Schramm, Global Head of IT Risk and Security, Munich Re

Keith Turpin, CISO, The Friedkin Group

Phil Venables, CISO, Google Cloud

Teresa Zielinski, Global CISO, GE Vernova

The 2024 CSO Award winners and inductees will be honored at the upcoming CSO Conference & Awards.

CSO invites industry professionals and security technology companies to connect, learn and celebrate the winners at the reimagined 2024 CSO Conference & Awards held October 21-23 at the We-Ko-Pa Casino & Resort in Fort McDowell, Arizona. Registration for the event is now open. CSO Conference & Awards 2024 – October 2024.

Leading technology companies supporting the event include Zscaler, Adobe, Cyera, Hoxhunt, Veracode and Delphix, along with our partner IDC. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

For more information regarding the 2024 CSO Conference & Awards, visit https://event.foundryco.com/cso-conference-awards/.

