2024 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand List Recognizes 44 eXp Realty Agents and Teams
BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that 44 eXp Realty agents have been named to the 2024 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand List, an annual, national program that ranks the top 500 agents and top 500 teams in the U.S. by transaction sides and sales volume.
“This recognition is a testament to the dedication, hard work and exceptional service of our agents,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “We are incredibly proud of the 44 eXp Realty agents and teams who have been honored on this prestigious list. eXp Realty teams in particular demonstrated their strength, making up 22 percent of the teams in the Large Category by sides and more than 21 percent of those in the Mega category by sides. Their collective achievements reflect our commitment to empowering agents to reach new heights in their careers and deliver unparalleled value to their clients, proving that eXp Realty is indeed where the pros go to grow.”
Following are how eXp Realty agents ranked in the 2024 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand List:
Top Individuals by Transaction Sides
- No. 7 – John Scalia, Cooper City, FL – 388
- No. 22 – Artemisa Boston, West Saint Paul, MN – 237
- No. 40 – Paul Saperstein, Delray Beach, FL – 182
- No. 62 – Charles Williamson, Wilson, NC – 155
- No. 89 – Cristina Osorio Norena, Citrus Springs, FL – 139
- No. 158 – Danny Duvall, Hubbard, OH – 116
- No. 186 – Cory Parsons, Johnson City, TN – 110
Top Individuals by Volume
- No. 84 – John Scalia, Cooper City, FL – $153,007,940
Top Mega Teams by Transaction Sides
- No. 14 – The Franklin Team, Katy, TX – 1,288
- No. 19 – The Short Term Shop, Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 925
- No. 24 — #Teamfast, Oakland, CA – 834
- No. 25 – Caul Group, Cary, NC – 829
- No. 26 – Domi Team, Carmel, IN – 826
- No. 31 – Pemberton Homes Team, Edina, MN – 791
- No. 46 – Mark Z Home Selling Team, Novi, MI – 669
- No. 49 – Matt Smith RE Group, Dixon, MO – 654
- No. 50 – Ihomes Network, Saint Petersburg, FL – 636
- No. 54 – The Luna Team, Avondale, AZ – 607
- No. 54 – The Agency Team, Kailua-Kona, HI – 607
- No. 56 – Whissel Realty Group, San Diego, CA – 599
Top Mega Teams by Sales Volume
- No. 15 – The Short Term Shop, Santa Rosa Beach, FL – $599,000,000
- No. 16 – #Teamfast, Oakland, CA – $586,068,007
- No. 18 – The Franklin Team, Katy, TX – $566,555,861
- No. 29 – Whissel Realty Group, San Diego, CA – $421,317,303
- No. 30 – Caul Group, Cary, NC – $392,082,667
- No. 33 – Porchlight Realty Group, San Diego, CA – $376,703,199
- No. 53 – Debbie Dogrul Associates, Fairfax, VA – $309,155,056
- No. 56 – Pemberton Homes Team, Edina, MN – $300,000,000
- No. 62 – The Real Estate Leaders, Shrewsbury, NJ – $283,946,173
Top Large Teams by Transaction Sides
- No. 3 – The Cheviron Group, Fort Wayne, IN – 817
- No. 9 – The Chad Schwendeman Real Estate Group, Baxter, MN – 548
- No. 14 – Valley Dream Team, Phoenix, AZ – 460
- No. 18 – Welch Real Estate, Monroe, MI – 438
- No. 22 – The Nate Evans Group, Mahomet, IL – 410
- No. 24 – Amy Wienands Real Estate, Waterloo, IA – 404
- No. 30 – The Schrader Group, San Antonio, TX – 397
- No. 31 – Treasure Davis Team, Colorado Springs, CO – 395
- No. 36 – Gedalje Group, Lake Havasu City, AZ – 381
- No. 37 – The Hyland Group, Prescott, AZ – 379
- No. 43 – Gusty Gulas Group, Birmingham, AL – 362
- No. 49 – Black Star, Freehold, NJ – 352
- No. 58 – Friend Real Estate, Rolla, MO – 330
- No. 61 – Legacy Realty Group, Del Rio, TX – 317
Top Large Teams by Volume
- No. 28 – The Cheviron Group, Fort Wayne, IN – $227,956,983
- No. 37 – Black Star, Freehold, NJ – $207,101,826
- No. 42 – The Hyland Group, Prescott, AZ – $199,611,099
- No. 44 – Valley Dream Team, Phoenix, AZ – $199,463,031
- No. 51 – Chad Schwendeman Real Estate Group, Baxter, MN – $188,501,876
- No. 54 – The Gedalje Group, Lake Havasu City, AZ – $187,090,313
- No. 60 – Treasure Davis Team, Colorado Springs, CO – $178,869,624
Top Medium Teams by Sides
- No. 1 – The Matthews Team, Spring, TX – 1,205
- No. 11 – New Vision, Roseville, CA – 349
- No. 13 – Moulton Real Estate Group, Ankeny, IA – 336
- No. 22 – Amy Wengerd Group, North Canton, OH – 276
- No. 33 – Military Home Search, Colorado Springs, CO – 247
- No. 60 – Acuff Weekley Group, Auburn, AL – 214
Top Small Teams by Sides
- No. 4 – Tumbelekis Realty Group, Sanford, NC – 401
- No. 35 – Explosion Team, Indianapolis, IN – 190
Additional Insights:
- Fourteen eXp teams comprise 22% of the Large Category for Teams Ranked by Sides.
- Fourteen eXp teams account for over 21% of the Mega Category for Teams Ranked by Sides.
- Nine eXp teams represent over 13% of the Mega Category for Teams Ranked by Volume.
- eXp Realty ranked among the top 3 brokerages for teams by total sides, with 20,279 sides.
- eXp-ranked individuals and teams achieved a combined total of 21,606 sides.
- Top ranking eXp agent by sides: John Scalia, who ranked No. 7 nationally with 388 sides.
- The Matthews Team ranked No. 1 in the Medium Category for Teams ranked by Sides with 1,205 sides.
- Artemisa Boston ranked No. 1 in the state of Minnesota for Individuals by Sides with 237 sides.
“These remarkable accomplishments underscore our agents’ deep commitment to their clients and the support provided by our innovative brokerage model,” added Pareja. “We are thrilled to see our agents thrive and set new standards in the industry.”
About eXp World Holdings, Inc.
eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.
eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.
