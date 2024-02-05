A bipartisan group of Members has written to the U.S. Geologic Survey in support of including boron in the agency’s next Critical Minerals List

HESPERIA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: FEAM) (ASX: 5EA) (“5E” or the “Company”), a boron and lithium company with U.S. government Critical Infrastructure designation for its 5E Boron Americas (Fort Cady) Complex, articulated its support for the bipartisan effort in Congress to include boron in the U.S. Geologic Survey’s (USGS) 2025 Critical Mineral List.

On January 26th, Representatives Jay Obernolte (CA-23) and Jimmy Panetta (CA-19), along with eight other Members, petitioned Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and USGS Director David Applegate, encouraging them to recognize boron as a critical mineral. The letter recognizes the significance of boron and its derivatives across multiple industries, including energy and defense systems, and the importance of boron in meeting U.S. clean energy goals.

“We thank Congressmen Obernolte and Panetta for their leadership in this effort,” said J.T. Starzecki, Chief Marketing Officer of 5E Advanced Materials. “These Members and their colleagues recognize the urgency and strategic importance of establishing a secure, domestic boron supply to meet the growing demand across the energy and defense industries.”

In their letter, the Congressional leaders note that, “Boron, known for its strength, stability, and light weight, is a vital material with limited substitutes in critical applications. As one of the most versatile materials in the world, boron is used in over 300 applications that enable our way of life, including permanent magnets, electric vehicles, wind turbines, solar panels, glass, fertilizers, body/vehicle armor, weapons systems, aerospace ceramics, and pharmaceuticals.” The letter goes on to encourage USGS to “consider boron’s unique properties and criticality to national security and clean energy goals, especially as demand for these supply chains grows.”

“Our country’s supply chains are in a precarious position, with many of them mostly, or even entirely, dependent on other countries,” said Rep. Jay Obernolte. “As one of the most versatile materials in the world, boron is used in over 300 applications that enable our way of life. Including boron in the USGS Critical Minerals List would help ensure that the U.S. is not dependent on China for boron and would safeguard its utilization as a critical material. It is imperative that the USGS take action to secure a domestic supply chain for boron and its derivatives.”

“Boron is used in countless applications that affect our daily lives. However, its supply chains are becoming increasingly vulnerable, which can compromise our defense posture and clean energy goals,“ said Rep. Panetta. “I was proud of my work with Rep. Obernolte to lead a bipartisan letter that calls for the re-evaluation of boron as a critical mineral, which would recognize the importance of boron to the United States. It is paramount that our nation develops a robust, domestic boron supply chain to bolster our national security and secure our future in clean energy.”

5E is dedicated to executing its strategy and vision to become a leading global producer of boron and boron-advanced derivatives. The call from Congress to ensure boron is given due consideration in Critical Mineral List assessments builds on 5E’s work to secure legislation as part of the House-passed FY 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, which directed the Department of Defense to conduct a comprehensive study of its boron sources and supply chains.

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: FEAM) (ASX: 5EA) is focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of boron specialty and advanced materials, complemented by lithium co-product production. The Company’s mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, food and domestic security. Boron and lithium products will target applications in the fields of electric transportation, clean energy infrastructure, such as solar and wind power, fertilizers, and domestic security. The business strategy and objectives are to develop capabilities ranging from upstream extraction and product sales of boric acid, lithium carbonate and potentially other co-products, to downstream boron advanced material processing and development. The business is based on our large domestic boron and lithium resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

