NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, today announced it has been named by Barron’s as among the 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2024. This is the second consecutive year ABM has been named to the list, which recognizes outstanding environmental sustainability performance among the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the United States.

“With environmental sustainability a top priority for us and many of our clients, we are thrilled to once again be named one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the United States,” said Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABM. “This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to developing innovative solutions and integrating environmentally sustainable practices across our operations, ensuring we embrace our role of responsibly taking care of the people, spaces, and places that matter most.”

One of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions across the U.S., U.K., and Ireland, ABM has designed solutions to support client sustainability and carbon neutrality plans, including:

Providing on-site renewable electricity generation and storage sources

Energy-reducing facility infrastructure upgrades

Comprehensive electric vehicle and fleet charging design, infrastructure, and maintenance

Supporting zero-waste certifications processes

Using environmentally certified supplies that meet green building certification requirements

Turnkey microgrid power solutions

Barron’s collaborated with Calvert Research and Management, a leader in sustainable investing, to evaluate the largest publicly traded companies by market value. The thorough evaluation process included ranking each company based on its performance for five key constituencies – shareholders, employees, customers, community, and the planet – and analyzing over 230 sustainability performance indicators.

Click here to learn more about ABM’s environmental sustainability leadership.

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries—from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue exceeding $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

ABM

Michael Valentino

[email protected]