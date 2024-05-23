NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, announced today that Scott Salmirs, President and CEO, has been awarded the number one spot on the Empower Advocates 2024 Role Model list. This is the second consecutive year Salmirs has been named to the list recognizing leaders dedicated to creating a more inclusive environment for people of color in business.

“Receiving this recognition is an honor I share with our entire team at ABM. Together, we are building an inclusive culture in which every individual can contribute, grow, and feel valued,” said Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABM. “The Advocates Role Model list is particularly important to me, as it focuses on the critical need and value of inclusivity. Barriers persist for people of color to grow and advance, and at ABM, we have the opportunity every day to make a difference.”

With one of the most diverse workforces among all public companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange, ABM has a well-established history of developing organizational priorities that support diverse talent and foster an inclusive workplace. The Company’s achievements are a result of implementing a range of initiatives over the years, including the establishment of ABM’s Culture & Inclusion Council, Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) known at ABM as Impact Groups, and a robust Supplier Diversity and Small Business Mentor Program. These programs have been instrumental in promoting corporate responsibility across all levels of the organization.

“I’m so thrilled to be celebrating this global group of trailblazing Executives, Future Leaders and Advocates for people of color in business,” said Founder & CEO of INvolve, Suki Sandhu OBE. “All the individuals within these lists are championing inclusion and leveraging their expertise and knowledge to drive impactful initiatives and strategic change within their organizations. It’s vital that people of color across global organizations can succeed and achieve career success, and these Role Models are essential drivers of change who are smashing barriers to progress. We could not effect change without them leading the way.”

To learn more about ABM’s culture of inclusion, please visit: https://www.abm.com/about/esg

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries—from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue exceeding $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

