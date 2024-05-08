FREMONT, Calif., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today announced the appointment of David Kim as Chief Executive Officer of ACM Research Korea CO., LTD. (“ACM Research Korea”).

Mr. Kim brings more than thirty years of semiconductor manufacturing experience to his new role, having held senior positions at major corporations such as Hyundai Electronics and SK Hynix. His extensive expertise encompasses leadership roles in semiconductor operations in the U.S., Korea and China. Mr. Kim holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Korea University.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mr. Kim, a long-time veteran of the semiconductor industry, to lead ACM’s operations in Korea,” said Dr. David Wang, ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are optimistic his experience and relationships will further help adoption of our technology and accelerate our business in the region. We believe our increased commitment to Korea can improve our relationships with local semiconductor manufacturers, and also provide another base to support customers in the U.S., Europe, and other parts of Asia.”

