Acqualina secures the top spot for the second consecutive year.

Acqualina Resort & Residences The Great Outdoors at Acqualina located in Miami.

Miami, FL, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acqualina Resort & Residences has been recognized with the top awards in the 2024 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hotels rankings announced today. The ultra-luxury resort was named the #1 Best Hotel in the U.S. and #1 Best Resort in the U.S. Acqualina was also named #1 Best Hotel in Florida, #1 Best Hotel in Miami Beach, #1 Best Resort in Florida and #1 Best Resort in Miami Beach.

“Delivering unparalleled customer service and crafting unforgettable experiences for our esteemed guests has been our unwavering focus,” said Acqualina CEO and Partner Deborah Yager Fleming. “At Acqualina, we’re constantly seeking to elevate our offerings and introduce new amenities from cutting-edge design to thoughtful activities and exciting culinary experiences. These accolades serve as a resounding affirmation of the dedication and steadfast commitment of our exceptional team members.”

U.S. News & World Report is a globally recognized publisher of consumer advice and information. Editors researched thousands of hotels, collected dozens of data points, and used an unbiased approach to calculate the rankings. The 14th annual Best Hotels rankings evaluate more than 37,000 luxury properties across the United States, Europe, Bermuda, Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean. The methodology considers a hotel’s star rating and both expert and guest sentiment by collecting annual awards from distinguished travel publications and TripAdvisor user scores, the combination of which helps determine each hotel’s rank.

With four world-class restaurants, curated amenities and luxurious rooms and suites, Acqualina Resort provides an exclusive experience and ultra-luxurious beach lifestyle like no other.

Acqualina’s gorgeous beachfront location features outdoor living room settings, three oceanfront swimming pools, and cabanas where guests can make online reservations. Guests of the luxury Miami Beach resort can bask in the South Florida sun or spend the afternoon shaded by palm trees. The attentive Acqualina team will make sure every need is met. That includes everything from serving a delicious Mediterranean lunch on the beach to providing a delectable coconut or a cocktail where guests never need to leave the beach.

ABOUT ACQUALINA RESORT & RESIDENCES

Acqualina Resort & Residences is where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. The lush grounds feature red couches set on Seashore Paspalum grass and are dotted with signature red umbrellas. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York, the alfresco Costa Grill, Ke-uH Japanese restaurant and Avra Miami, three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms, and AcquaMarine, an innovative marine biology-based children’s program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family-owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award and a member of Leading Hotels of the World.



