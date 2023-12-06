Fairfax, VA, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To address the need for—and recognize the value of—innovation in intelligence, AFCEA International recently announced a new Award for Excellence in Defense Scientific & Technical Intelligence S&TI). Sponsored by AFCEA’s Intelligence Committee, the award recognizes and promotes achievement within the DoD’s S&TI enterprise.

Submissions are open and will be accepted through Friday, January 19, 2024.

Under the broad umbrella of S&TI there are three primary subcategories: Foundational Military Intelligence, Intelligence Analysis and Intelligence Innovation.

“This unique award shines a light on the ever-impressive achievements of our S&TI workforce and how they tirelessly work to maintain a competitive advantage,” said Lewis Shepherd, the committee chair. AFCEA’s Intelligence Committee is well-positioned to encourage achievement and increase awareness about S&TI accomplishments that are not often publicized.

Individuals and teams will be recognized. The individual award is open to active duty and Reserve military members and federal government employees. The team award is open to those categories as well as civilian contractors. Awardees will be selected from nominations received from individual commands or agencies that are subordinate to one of the 18 intelligence community organizations.

Nominees must have made a specific, demonstrable contribution to the advancement of scientific and technical intelligence in one or more of the following categories: Foundational Military Intelligence, Intelligence Analysis or Intelligence Innovation. The selection panel will consider submissions that recognize the doctrinal, financial, organizational or other dimensions of these categories, as well as initiative, leadership and professional insight.

A selection panel of current and former intelligence community leaders—including representatives from the private sector and academia—will select the awardees. Winners will be announced approximately one month in advance of the award presentations at the annual AFCEA International Spring Intelligence Symposium on March 12-13, 2024, at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Campus East Conference Center in Springfield, Virginia.

