The aircraft tire market is driven by the expansion of the aviation industry, increased air passenger traffic, and advancements in tire technology, such as lightweight and durable materials. Growth in the defense sector and the need for efficient and safe landing gear systems also boost demand. However, the market faces restraints like high production and maintenance costs, stringent regulatory requirements, and volatility in raw material prices. Environmental concerns and the push for sustainable alternatives further complicate market dynamics

Lewes, Delaware, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Aircraft Tire Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 2.46 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.77 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Global Aircraft Tire Market ”

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Bridgestone Corporation, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Specialty Tires of America Inc., Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Limited, Michelin, Qingdao Century Tires. SEGMENTS COVERED By Product Type, By Platform, By End-User, And By Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Aircraft Tire Market Overview

Expansion of the Aviation Industry: The aviation industry’s rapid expansion drives the market for aircraft tyres. Growing worldwide tourism and rising disposable incomes fuel an increase in air travel, which in turn increases demand for new aircraft and, by extension, aircraft tyres. In order to handle this development, airlines are constantly modernising and growing their fleets, which results in increased sales of tyres. Due to the industry expansion, suppliers and manufacturers now have a great chance to establish long-term agreements and collaborations with major airlines and aircraft manufacturers.

Technological Advancements: The market for aviation tyres is mostly driven by technological improvements. Modern innovations include lighter materials and improved durability features greatly extend the life and performance of tyres. These upgrades save overall maintenance costs for airlines while also improving safety and efficiency. Suppliers that make investments in state-of-the-art technology can position themselves as industry leaders and draw in additional business from well-known clients by providing excellent products that satisfy the demanding requirements of modern aviation.

Growth in the Defense Sector: The market for aircraft tyres is greatly impacted by the expansion of the defence industry. Tyres used for military aircraft must survive harsh environments and large loads. High-performance tyres are in greater demand due to growing defence budgets and the requirement for cutting-edge military aircraft. Large-scale contracts and stable demand are available to manufacturers serving this market segment, as defence sectors worldwide prioritise fleet upgrades, guaranteeing steady market growth.

High Production and Maintenance Costs: In the aircraft tyre market, high production and maintenance costs are a significant barrier. Production costs are increased by the intricate manufacturing process and the requirement for high-quality materials. Airlines’ operating expenses are further increased by the need for frequent tyre replacement and maintenance due to strict safety rules. This financial strain, especially for smaller airlines with more constrained budgets, can discourage prospective customers and restrict market expansion.

Stringent Regulatory Requirements: The market for aeroplane tyres is severely challenged by strict regulatory requirements. Thorough testing and certification procedures are required in order to comply with worldwide safety standards and regulations. These procedures can be expensive and time-consuming. Despite being necessary for safety, these rules can raise development costs and delay the release of new items onto the market. In order to be competitive and compliant, suppliers need to efficiently traverse different regulatory frameworks.

Volatility in Raw Material Prices: Another significant barrier influencing the aviation tyre market is the volatility of raw material prices. Cost fluctuations for necessary components such as rubber and synthetic composites might cause production costs to be unpredictably high. Manufacturers’ profit margins and pricing strategies may be impacted by this uncertainty. Companies must use flexible pricing models and smart sourcing to reduce this risk and ensure that they can adjust to market changes without sacrificing profitability or quality.

Geographic Dominance:

North America’s geographical dominance in the aircraft tyre market is attributed to its strong aviation industry, significant defence budget, and the presence of prominent aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing. The region’s sophisticated infrastructure and substantial investments in research and development cultivate innovation and uphold high-quality production standards. Furthermore, the substantial economic influence of major airlines guarantees a steady need for aircraft tyres, thereby reinforcing North America’s dominant position in the worldwide industry.

Aircraft Tire Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Bridgestone Corporation, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Specialty Tires of America Inc., Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Limited, Michelin, Qingdao Century Tires, Desser Tires & Rubber Co., LLC, Wilkerson Company, Aviation Tires & Treads, LLC, China National Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd, Sentury Tires Company Limited, Petlas Tire Corporation. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Aircraft Tire Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry’s key players.

Aircraft Tire Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Aircraft Tire Market into Product, Platform, End-User, And Geography.

To get market data, market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Aircraft Tire Market, please Contact Verified Market Research® .

Aircraft Tire Market, by Product Radial Bias

Aircraft Tire Market, by Platform Fixed Wing Rotary Wing

Aircraft Tire Market, by End-User Commercial Military & Defense

Aircraft Tire Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



