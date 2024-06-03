Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Industry size is expected to register 8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by the rising global air travel demand.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.2 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The expansion and modernization of airports worldwide, driven by the rising air passenger traffic and the need to accommodate larger aircraft is fueling the market growth. As per the Centre for Aviation (CAPA), there were 425 major construction projects at existing airports worldwide in 2023. As airports strive to improve operational efficiency and passenger experience, there is growing demand for high-rise bridge systems to provide faster boarding and disembarking as it ensures the safety and accessibility of passengers with reduced mobility. Airports are also critical to installing state-of-the-art bridges to meet regulatory standards and passenger expectations.

Lately, manufacturers are developing new integrated bridge solutions with features, such as telescopic cranes, automatic docking systems and energy-efficient components to improve performance and reduce operating costs. These advanced boarding bridges not only simplify the boarding process, but also increase flight turnaround times, enhance flight time, and improve the operational efficiency of airlines and airports. The integration of smart technologies like IoT sensors and remote monitoring systems further enables real-time data analysis and predictive maintenance to reduce downtime and optimize the life of the boarding bridge infrastructure.

Fixed tunnel bridges to gain prominence

The fixed tunnel bridges segment in the airport passenger boarding bridge market is likely to accelerate at a robust pace between 2023 and 2032 due to their reliability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. These bridges are very useful for airports with large numbers of passengers and similar types of aircraft as they provide a traffic solution with minimal maintenance and operational intervention. To that end, fixed tunnel bridges are preferred for their versatility and adaptability to various aircraft sizes and configurations, making them a good choice for airports looking for long-term bridge investments.

Rising adoption of enclosed bridges

Airport passenger boarding bridge industry size from the enclosed bridges structure segment is expected to record lucrative expansion from 2023 to 2032. The growth is favored by the surging need for enhanced passenger comfort, safety, and protection from adverse weather conditions. Enclosed bridges offer protection from weather elements during boarding and disembarkation while enhancing passenger experience, especially for those with mobility challenges or young children.

Europe to emerge as a lucrative market

Europe airport passenger boarding bridge market is estimated to attain substantial valuation by 2032. A strong focus on improving passenger experience and operational efficiency at European airports is driving the demand for advanced boarding solutions. With airports trying to accommodate more passengers and larger aircraft, there is growing need for new boarding bridge systems to provide an efficient boarding system as well as maintaining safety and access standards.

Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Participants

Some of the prominent airport passenger boarding bridge industry players include Vataple Group Ltd., AccessAir Systems, Inc., Thyssenkrupp AG, Adelte Group, Shinmaywa Industries Ltd., AERO Bridgeworks LLC (Aero Group), John Bean Technologies Corporation, Airport Equipment Ltd., HÜBNER GmbH & Co. KG, and Aviogei. These firms are focusing on mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, innovative ideas and customer retention to gain competitive perks. To illustrate, in June 2023, Srinagar Airport introduced a Drop & Go facility to reduce waiting times and enhance passenger convenience by streamlining vehicle checking, baggage screening, and frisking processes.

