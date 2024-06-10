The company received an 89 percent Willingness to Recommend score based on reviews

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has been named an Established Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Network Automation Platforms.

The Voice of the Customer report synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision makers. The report details that 89% of AlgoSec end-users are willing to recommend its solutions. AlgoSec received a composite rating of 4.3 based on objective reviews by validated users and customers on: Product Capabilities (4.6/5), Sales Experience (4.45), Deployment Experience (4.6/5) and Support Experience (4.5/5).

“The expansion of networks from the data center to cloud and SASE architectures adds new levels of complexity that demand next-generation network security to ensure critical business applications don’t expose organizations to added risk. At the same time, orchestration and automation are vital to keep pace in a constantly evolving landscape,” said Avishai Wool, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, AlgoSec. “Gartner’s Established Partner designation underscores AlgoSec’s commitment to guiding organizations on their network automation journey. Our certified framework brings together solid security policies, ongoing training, smart technology investments and collaboration between internal and external stakeholders.”

Achieving IT security and compliance goals, at scale, is only possible through extensive integration options, total visibility and intelligent automation. The AlgoSec platform is purposely built to simplify and automate security policy management on-premise and in the cloud. Integrated change management automation monitors if security processes remain effective as organization’s requirements evolve, often resulting in real-time implementation of policy changes vs. days. This level of automation frees up team members and resources to focus on what matters most: ensuring the network is secure.

To learn more visit: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/network-automation-platforms

About the Report

Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Network Automation Platforms is a document synthesizing Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. In this document, only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews during the specified 18-month submission period are included.

About AlgoSec

AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, empowers organizations to secure application connectivity and cloud-native applications throughout their multi-cloud and hybrid network. Trusted by more than 1,800 of the world’s leading organizations, AlgoSec’s application-centric approach enables to securely accelerate business application deployment by centrally managing application connectivity and security policies across the public clouds, private clouds, containers, and on-premises networks. Using its unique vendor-agnostic deep algorithm for intelligent change management automation, AlgoSec enables acceleration of digital transformation projects, helps prevent business application downtime and substantially reduces manual work and exposure to security risks. AlgoSec’s policy management and CNAPP platforms provide a single source for visibility into security and compliance issues within cloud-native applications as well as across the hybrid network environment, to ensure ongoing adherence to internet security standards, industry, and internal regulations. Learn how AlgoSec enables application owners, information security experts, DevSecOps and cloud security teams to deploy business applications up to 10 times faster while maintaining security at https://www.algosec.com.

Gartner disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

CONTACT: Michelle Rand Alloy, on behalf of AlgoSec 855.300.8209 [email protected]