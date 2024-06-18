GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced oral presentations on pemvidutide, an investigational GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and MASH, at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 84th Scientific Sessions, to be held in Orlando, FL from June 21-24, 2024.

Details for the oral presentations are as follows:

Session Title: Leveling Up Incretin-Based Therapy in Type 2 Diabetes Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Presentation Title: Effect of Pemvidutide, a GLP-1/Glucagon Dual Receptor Agonist, on Cardioinflammatory Lipids Presenter: John J. Suschak, Ph.D., Senior Director, Translational Science, Altimmune Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 4:45 pm EDT

Session Title: Weighing Opportunities of Incretin-Based Therapy in Obesity Session Date/Time: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 1:30pm – 3:00pm Presentation Title: Pemvidutide, a GLP-1/Glucagon Dual Receptor Agonist, in Subjects with Overweight or Obesity –A 48-Week, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 (MOMENTUM) Trial Presenter: Louis Aronne, M.D., Professor of Metabolic Research and Professor of Clinical Medicine, Weil Cornell Medical School Presentation Date/Time: Sunday, June 23, 2024 at 1:45 pm EDT

The presentation by Dr. Aronne will also be featured in the official Press Program for the American Diabetes Association’s 84th Scientific Sessions.

These presentations will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Pemvidutide

Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). Activation of the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors is believed to mimic the complementary effects of diet and exercise on weight loss, with GLP-1 suppressing appetite and glucagon increasing energy expenditure. Glucagon is also recognized as having direct effects on hepatic fat metabolism, which is believed to lead to rapid reductions in levels of liver fat and serum lipids. In clinical trials to date, once-weekly pemvidutide has demonstrated compelling weight loss, robust reductions in triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, liver fat content and blood pressure. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to pemvidutide for the treatment of MASH. Pemvidutide recently completed the MOMENTUM Phase 2 obesity trial and is being studied in the ongoing IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com .

