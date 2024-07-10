Melanie Haber, Chief Marketing Officer, American Addiction Centers Melanie Haber was recently promoted to Chief Marketing Officer at American Addiction Centers.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Addiction Centers (AAC) is pleased to announce the promotion of Melanie Haber, M.A., to the role of Chief Marketing Officer. With over 15 years of experience in building and leading top performing brand, communications, and marketing teams, Melanie’s appointment signifies AAC’s commitment to retaining and hiring the most skilled talent in the industry.

In her new role, Melanie will assume responsibility for overseeing marketing, brand and communications, and call center operations. Having been an integral part of AAC for the past decade, Melanie has held various leadership positions and served as a trusted advisor to the executive team. Prior to her tenure at AAC, Melanie was the Vice President of Brand Development for Recovery Brands, which AAC acquired in 2016. During her time there, she spearheaded multiple departments, including marketing, branding, research, social media, PR, and business development. Her contributions were instrumental in establishing Recovery Brands as the largest digital portfolio of leading addiction and recovery websites, ultimately paving the way for its acquisition. Additionally, Melanie played a pivotal role in the launch of TheFix, the industry’s first online magazine dedicated to addiction and recovery, where she also managed the helpline, providing crucial support to individuals struggling with mental health and addiction.

“Assuming the role of Chief Marketing Officer is a profound responsibility that I don’t take lightly because of the potential we have to save lives every day,” said Melanie Haber. “I am deeply committed to AAC’s mission and am eager to further enhance our brand and extend our reach to assist more individuals in their recovery journey.”

Melanie’s passion for healthcare began as a therapist at a psychiatric hospital, where she provided individual and group therapy sessions to individuals struggling with chronic and persistent mental illness.

“Melanie’s extensive experience and passion for healthcare will undoubtedly propel AAC’s future success,” said Dr. David Hans and Ellen-Jo Boschert, CEOs of American Addiction Centers. “Her promotion is a reflection of her exceptional contributions over the years as a mission-driven leader who has a proven track record of growing and building the best teams in the industry.”

Melanie Haber holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications from the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in Creative Arts Therapy from Drexel University. Her elevation to Chief Marketing Officer highlights AAC’s dedication to recognizing and fostering talent within the organization.

