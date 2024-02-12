ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amylyx” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AMLX). The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding its business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Defendants had overstated RELYVRIO’s commercial prospects; (ii) patients were discontinuing treatment with RELYVRIO after six months; (iii) the rate at which new patients were starting treatment with RELYVRIO was decreasing; (iv) accordingly, Defendants had also overstated RELYVRIO’s prescription rate; and (v) Defendants attempted to hide the foregoing negative trends from investors and the market by blocking analysts from viewing RELYVRIO’s prescription data.

If you bought Amylyx shares between November 11, 2022 and November 8, 2023, and suffered a significant loss on that investment

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 9, 2024.

