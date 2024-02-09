NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that industry veteran Harry Seekings has been named Co-Head of Infrastructure at Apollo, effective March 11, 2024. Seekings will work alongside Olivia Wassenaar, Head of Sustainability and Infrastructure.

Apollo Co-President Scott Kleinman said, “We are pleased that Harry will join Apollo as Co-Head of Infrastructure. With over 25 years of industry experience, Harry has a proven track record and tested ability to grow and manage transnational teams, and we believe he will play an integral role in driving the continued growth of our Infrastructure franchise. We continue to see compelling opportunities to invest in infrastructure assets, particularly in the mid-market where we can apply our scale, expertise and capital markets capabilities to provide value for companies.”

Seekings said, “Apollo operates one of the industry’s leading mid-market Infrastructure franchises, and I am incredibly excited to help lead the strategy at a time when infrastructure assets increasingly need scaled capital and deep operating expertise. With a flexible mandate and integrated approach to investing, I believe Apollo Infrastructure is well positioned for future growth, and I look forward to working with the team to build on the strong progress underway.”

Apollo’s Infrastructure franchise has a deep bench of talent including seven partners and 25 investment professionals dedicated to the strategy. The team focuses on mid-market businesses and assets, and key investment themes include the global energy transition, digital infrastructure, global supply chain and sustainable living.

Seekings joins Apollo from InfraRed Capital Partners where he held several leadership roles, including Managing Partner and Head of Infrastructure, overseeing a business line with over 100 professionals across London, New York and Sydney. Prior to this, he led InfraRed’s business development activities in North America and participation in public-private partnerships procurements in Canada and the U.S. He holds a Master of Philosophy in European Studies from Peterhouse, University of Cambridge and a Master of Arts with Honors in Modern History from Jesus College, University of Oxford.

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2023, Apollo had approximately $651 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

