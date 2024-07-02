PROVO, Utah, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptive Environmental, one of the nation’s leading pest control companies, will be featured in an upcoming episode of Designing Spaces on Lifetime® TV. The episode, “Don’t Bug Out, Fight Back,” is scheduled to air on July 5 and July 11, at 7:30 a.m. (ET) on Lifetime, and will also be available to watch online at designingspaces.tv/ .

For the segment, Aptive collaborated with homeowners Morrelle and Dominic Scicchitano of Pompano Beach, Florida, to address their pest problem, and help their family enjoy their home, inside and out.

The program goes on to illustrate how the couple’s peace of mind and home benefit from Aptive’s local expertise and national support footprint.

“We just couldn’t handle it ourselves anymore,” said the Scicchitanos. “We were trying to treat and get rid of them, clean the house, and do everything we could, but nothing compares to getting a professional to do the job.”

Aptive sent Trent Frazer, Senior Director of Quality Assurance, to service the Scicchitano’s home. Trent provided treatments for the growing cockroach, ant, and spider problem that was affecting their daily lives.

“The Designing Spaces segment highlights our expertise and demonstrates how pest control can contribute to a more comfortable and enjoyable home,” said Frazer. “At Aptive, we strive to match the customer’s needs with the best pest control solutions that are custom-suited to keep their home protected.”

Aptive is dedicated to prioritizing home protection through innovative pest management solutions, furthering their mission of every home enjoyed.

“My advice is that if you’re thinking about calling Aptive, do it,” said Dominic Scicchitano. “I have peace of mind after using Aptive because I know that my home is safe for my pets and children, and we can just enjoy everything without having to worry about pests.”

To learn more about the services Aptive Environmental offers and receive your free quote, visit https://goaptive.com/ today.

Media Contact:

Aptive Environmental

Missy Krause, 412-760-8141

[email protected]

About Aptive Environmental:

One of the fastest-growing pest control companies in North America, Aptive Environmental provides services to customers in 34 states across the United States. Since its launch in 2015, Aptive Environmental has quickly become the 5th largest pest control company nationally and is ranked #1 Pest Control Company on Best Company. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA’s Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s “United to Beat Malaria” to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites. To learn more, visit www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook ( @AptiveEnvironment ), Twitter ( @Go_Aptive ), Instagram ( @Aptive.Environmental ), or LinkedIn ( @AptiveEnvironmental )

About Designing Spaces™:

Designing Spaces® is an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate and redesign the spaces we call home. The entertaining, educational show features innovative decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects, and step-by-step transformations that inspire women everywhere to tackle home improvement challenges and decorating dilemmas. From mortgage tips to bathroom overhauls, Designing Spaces covers the whole house, soup to nuts. For more information visit https://www.designingspaces.tv/.