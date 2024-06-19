School offers indoor, year-round children’s swim lessons to lakeside community of Cumming

Atlanta, GA, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is thrilled to share that its newest facility is now open in Forsyth County, Georgia. Sitting at 850 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, this central location will serve the families of Cumming, Buford, Big Creek, Sugar Hill, Coal Mountain, Lathemtown, Dunn, Free Home and the surrounding communities.

Aqua-Tots Swim School’s trusted program has been parent-approved for over 30 years and is used in franchises around the world to create safe and confident lifelong swimmers. The company is dedicated to putting “safety first and fun every second” into every lesson. Parents can choose from class sizes of one, two or four students to suit their child’s needs. Aqua-Tots also understands that each child is unique and may need accommodations. The brand makes accessibility a priority by offering adaptive and Fast Track lessons to ensure the right fit for every skill level.

Owners Tommy Fisher, Jesse Rhodenbaugh and Andrew George are looking forward to introducing Aqua-Tots’ world-renowned curriculum to Forsyth County families. “Our school is surrounded by small lakes and creeks. It’s less than 20 minutes away from Lake Lanier,” says General Manager Kyra Browder. “With drowning being the number one cause of death for children ages one to four, the best way we can protect our kids is by teaching them how to swim. Aqua-Tots offers a safe and positive environment where children as young as four months old can start to learn these essential, life-saving skills.”

The new, 5,600-square-foot location hosts a 50-foot-long pool, 12 swimming zones and several changing rooms equipped with baby changing tables. In the comfy red chairs of the lobby’s glass viewing area, parents can sit back, relax and enjoy a much-needed 30-minute break while they observe their children’s swim lessons.

Families are free to walk in during business hours to learn more about the program and receive a tour of the school from the team. Follow their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

To schedule your first swim lesson or learn more about classes at Aqua-Tots Forsyth County, please visit aqua-tots.com/forsyth-county/, email [email protected] or call (470) 239-5948.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur’s Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 155 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

