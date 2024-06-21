Firm ranked among the Top Washington-Area Workplaces in 2024 by The Washington Post

MCLEAN, Va., June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARG, Inc. has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2024 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area for the tenth time. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC. The survey measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year’s honorees include technology companies, government contractors, real estate firms, and financial service providers.

“ARG is incredibly proud to receive the prestigious distinction of being named one of The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces for the tenth time,” stated Mike Shonholz, CEO, ARG. “This recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to safeguarding our clients from obsolescence and highlights our consistent commitment to fostering a vibrant culture and actively contributing to our community. We have cultivated a culture that genuinely cares about people, and it’s great to have that recognized. Our continual achievement of this award would not be possible without the exceptional efforts of our hard-working team, who consistently live our values and go above and beyond to ensure the success of our clients.”

Troy Coleman, ARG’s newest Managing Partner, added, “I’m thrilled to be a part of ARG’s award-winning culture. The Top Workplace just reinforces that ARG is the best of the best in the technology space.”

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 20, to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces and the complete list of this year’s honorees, visit link.

About ARG

There are two problems in the IT market; the first is the overwhelming choice, and the second is the pace of change. Companies are afraid of making the wrong choice, or not choosing the latest technology because they are simply not aware of it. For over 30 years, ARG has helped over 4,000 companies make the right choice from thousands of options and bleeding-edge new products. We call it IT Clarity – our clients call it brilliant.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

