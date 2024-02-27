Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $341.6 million

Net income to common stockholders of $6.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $48.2 million

Basic and diluted net income per share of $0.04

Adjusted diluted net income per share (1) of $0.21

of $0.21 $49.9 million of 45X benefit earned for 2023 torque tube deliveries; $9.3 million recognized during 2023 in the statement of operations

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue (2) of $1,576.6 million

Net income to common stockholders of $85.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $288.1 million

of $288.1 million Basic and diluted net income per share of $0.57 and $0.56

Adjusted diluted net income per share (1) of $1.13

of $1.13 Cash Flow from Operating Activities of $232.0 million

Free Cash Flow (3) of $215.0 million

of $215.0 million Executed contracts and awarded orders at December 31, 2023 totaling $1.8 billion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array” or “the Company”), a leading provider of tracker solutions, software and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“We finished 2023 on a strong note with revenue of $1,577 million, which was ahead of our expectations. Throughout the year we implemented many structural enhancements to our business which improved our margin profile and enabled us to more than double our Adjusted EBITDA to $288 million (4) and generate $215 million of free cash flow. We continued to execute on our commitment to strengthen our balance sheet and paid down $87 million of outstanding debt in 2023 while ensuring ample liquidity as shown by our year end cash balance of $250 million and total liquidity of $424 million, inclusive of our undrawn revolving credit facility,” said Kevin Hostetler, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Hostetler concluded, “We enter 2024 with strong momentum and meaningful additions to our U.S. pipeline which has tripled since the second quarter of 2023. Our global orderbook has increased to $1.8 billion fueled by $600 million in Q4 2023 bookings. This demonstrates the attractive ROI’s and levelized cost of energy (LCOE) enabled through our products, software and services.”

Executed Contracts and Awarded Orders

Total executed contracts and awarded orders at December 31, 2023 were $1.8 billion with $1.5 billion from our Array Legacy Operations segment and $0.3 billion from STI Norland.

Full Year 2024 Guidance

For the year ending December 31, 2024, the Company expects:

Revenue to be in the range of $1,250 million to $1,400 million

Adjusted EBITDA (5) to be in the range of $285 million to $315 million

to be in the range of $285 million to $315 million Adjusted net income per share(5) to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.15

We expect relatively flat volume on a full-year basis in 2024 with declining ASP’s driven by lower commodity input costs, our ability to lower price from our reduced cost structure, and the pass-through of a portion of the 45X benefit to our customers. Based on expected project timing, our current orderbook is skewed towards the back half of 2024 and into 2025. As a result, 2024 revenue will be more weighted to the second half of the year compared to historical performance.

We are projecting another year of growth in our adjusted gross margin to the low thirties percent of sales driven by continued strength in our structural gross margin as well as the realization of certain 45X benefits. This will enable us to have our third consecutive year of delivering both adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin growth.

About Array Technologies, Inc.

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading American company and global provider of utility-scale solar tracker technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, Array’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Array relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on Array, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our projected future results of operations, business strategies, and industry and regulatory environment. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Array’s actual results and the timing of events could materially differ from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, including without limitation: changes in growth or rate of growth in demand for solar energy projects; competitive pressures within our industry; a loss of one or more of our significant customers, their inability to perform under their contracts, or their default in payment; a drop in the price of electricity derived from the utility grid or from alternative energy sources; a failure to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; a further increase in interest rates, or a reduction in the availability of tax equity or project debt capital in the global financial markets, which could make it difficult for customers to finance the cost of a solar energy system; electric utility industry policies and regulations, and any subsequent changes, may present technical, regulatory and economic barriers to the purchase and use of solar energy systems, which may significantly reduce demand for our products or harm our ability to compete; the interruption of the flow of materials from international vendors, which could disrupt our supply chain, including as a result of the imposition of additional duties, tariffs and other charges or restrictions on imports and exports; geopolitical, macroeconomic and other market conditions unrelated to our operating performance including the military conflict in Ukraine and Russia, the Israel-Hamas war, attacks on a shipping in the Red Sea and rising inflation and interest rates; changes in the global trade environment, including the imposition of import tariffs or other import restrictions; our ability to convert our orders in backlog into revenue; fluctuations in our results of operations across fiscal periods, which could make our future performance difficult to predict and could cause our results of operations for a particular period to fall below expectations; the reduction, elimination or expiration, or our failure to optimize the benefits of government incentives for, or regulations mandating the use of, renewable energy and solar energy, particularly in relation to our competitors; failure to, or incurrence of significant costs in order to, obtain, maintain, protect, defend or enforce, our intellectual property and other proprietary right; significant changes in the cost of raw materials; defects or performance problems in our products, which could result in loss of customers, reputational damage and decreased revenue; delays, disruptions or quality control problems in our product development operations; our ability to obtain key personnel or failure to attract additional qualified personnel; additional business, financial, regulatory and competitive risks due to our continued planned expansion into new markets; cybersecurity or other data incidents, including unauthorized disclosure of personal or sensitive data or theft of confidential information; failure to implement and maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; risks related to actual or threatened public health epidemics, pandemics, outbreaks or crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which could have a material and adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition; changes to tax laws and regulations that are applied adversely to us or our customers, which could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, including our ability to optimize those changes brought about by the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act; and the other risks and uncertainties described in more detail in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC, each of which can be found on our website, www.arraytechinc.com.

Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share. We define Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit plus (i) developed technology amortization and (ii) other costs. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus (i) other (income) expense, (ii) foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, (iii) preferred dividends and accretion, (iv) interest expense, (v) income tax (benefit) expense, (vi) depreciation expense, (vii) amortization of intangibles, (viii) amortization of developed technology, (ix) equity-based compensation, (x) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (xi) certain legal expenses, (xii) certain acquisition costs, and (xiii) other costs. We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) plus (i) amortization of intangibles, (ii) amortization of developed technology, (iii) amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (iv) preferred accretion, (v) equity-based compensation, (vi) change in fair value of derivative assets, (vii) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (viii) certain legal expenses, (ix) certain acquisition related costs, (x) other costs, and (xi) income tax (benefit) expense of adjustments. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding special items (“non-GAAP”) is included within this presentation. We calculate net income (loss) per share as net income (loss) to common shareholders divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding for the applicable period and we define Adjusted Net Income per share as Adjusted Net Income (as detailed above) divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding for the applicable period.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader’s understanding of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Among other limitations, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; do not reflect income tax expense or benefit; and other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income differently than we do, which limits their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income on a supplemental basis. You should review the reconciliation of gross profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

(1) A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure to its Non-GAAP measure is included below.

(2) Excluded in 2023 revenue is $23.2 million regarding Brazil value-added tax benefit, or “ICMS.” Included in 2022 revenue is $12.3 million regarding Brazil value-added tax benefit, or “ICMS.” In 2023 the Company concluded that the ICMS benefit should be accounted for as a reduction to cost of sales, rather than an addition to revenue, based on the nature of the benefit, consistent with how we account for government incentives for 45X manufacturing credits under the Inflation Reduction Act.

(3) Free Cash Flow calculated as cash from (used in) operating activities less purchase of property, plant and equipment.

(4) We earned ~$50 million of torque tube 45X benefit in 2023. $9.3 million of that benefit was recognized as a reduction to cost of sales in the statement of operations in the fourth quarter of 2023. $40.6 million was recorded as a deferred credit on the balance sheet as of year-end, which will be recognized to the statement of operations throughout 2024.

(5) A reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per share, which are forward-looking measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, is not provided because we are unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a quantitative reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the components of the applicable GAAP measures and non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. The GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as non-cash share-based compensation, revaluation of the fair-value of our contingent consideration, and the tax effect of such items, in addition to other items we have historically excluded from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per share. We expect to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of these non-GAAP measures and may also exclude other similar items that may arise in the future (collectively, “non-GAAP adjustments”). The decisions and events that typically lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments are inherently unpredictable as to if or when they may occur. As such, for our 2024 outlook, we have not included estimates for these items and are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Array Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts) December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 249,080 $ 133,901 Accounts receivable, net 332,152 421,183 Inventories 161,964 233,159 Income tax receivables — 3,532 Prepaid expenses and other 89,085 39,434 Total current assets 832,281 831,209 Property, plant and equipment, net 31,886 23,174 Goodwill 435,591 416,184 Other intangible assets, net 350,396 386,364 Deferred income tax assets 15,870 16,466 Other assets 40,717 32,655 Total assets $ 1,706,741 $ 1,706,052 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 119,498 $ 170,430 Accrued expenses and other 70,211 54,895 Accrued warranty reserve 2,790 3,690 Income tax payable 5,754 6,881 Deferred revenue 66,488 178,922 Current portion of contingent consideration 1,427 1,200 Current portion of debt 21,472 38,691 Other current liabilities 48,051 10,553 Total current liabilities 335,691 465,262 Deferred income tax liabilities 66,858 72,606 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 8,936 7,387 Other long-term liabilities 20,428 14,808 Long-term warranty 3,372 1,786 Long-term debt, net of current portion 660,948 720,352 Total liabilities 1,096,233 1,282,201 Commitments and contingencies Series A Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; 432,759 and 406,389 issued, respectively; liquidation preference of $493.1 million and $493.1 million, respectively 351,260 299,570 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock $0.001 par value – 4,500,000 shares authorized; none issued at respective dates — — Common stock $0.001 par value – 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 151,242,120 and 150,513,104 shares issued at respective dates 151 150 Additional paid-in capital 344,517 383,176 Accumulated deficit (130,230 ) (267,470 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 44,810 8,425 Total stockholders’ equity 259,248 124,281 Total liabilities, redeemable perpetual preferred stock and stockholders’ equity $ 1,706,741 $ 1,706,052

Array Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023(a) 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 341,615 $ 402,071 $ 1,576,551 $ 1,637,546 Cost of revenue: Cost of product and service revenue 253,746 321,551 1,146,442 1,410,270 Amortization of developed technology 3,640 3,640 14,558 14,558 Total cost of revenue 257,386 325,191 1,161,000 1,424,828 Gross profit 84,229 76,880 415,551 212,718 Operating expenses: General and administrative 43,710 37,713 159,535 150,777 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 732 1,474 2,964 (4,507 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,567 21,344 38,928 84,581 Total operating expenses 54,009 60,531 201,427 230,851 Income (loss) from operations 30,220 16,349 214,124 (18,133 ) Other (expense) income: Other (expense) income, net (888 ) 5,084 (1,015 ) 2,789 Interest income 2,206 810 8,330 3,181 Legal settlement — — — 42,750 Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain, net (326 ) (813 ) (53 ) 1,155 Interest expense (8,857 ) (12,882 ) (44,229 ) (36,694 ) Total other (expense) income (7,865 ) (7,801 ) (36,967 ) 13,181 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 22,355 8,548 177,157 (4,952 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,013 13,799 39,917 (9,384 ) Net income (loss) 19,342 (5,251 ) 137,240 4,432 Preferred dividends and accretion 13,332 12,009 51,691 48,054 Net income (loss) to common shareholders $ 6,010 $ (17,260 ) $ 85,549 $ (43,622 ) Income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.57 $ (0.29 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.56 $ (0.29 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 151,175 150,463 150,942 149,819 Diluted 152,110 150,463 152,022 149,819

(a) During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company began to account for the Capped Calls and Put Option as derivative assets, with subsequent changes in fair value being recorded through earnings. After consultation with the staff of the Office of the Chief Accountant of the SEC during the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company concluded that the Capped Calls and Put option could be equity classified. As a result, the Company reclassified the derivative asset recognized during the interim periods of 2023 as a reduction to equity and reversed the related mark to market adjustments recognized during the interim periods of 2023. As a result, the change in fair value of derivative assets is not reflected in the results for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Array Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 19,342 $ (5,251 ) $ 137,240 $ 4,432 Adjustments to net income (loss): Provision for bad debts 2,644 1,939 2,527 2,599 Deferred tax expense (6,534 ) (3,362 ) (8,862 ) (31,565 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,950 26,102 40,268 86,501 Amortization of developed technology 3,640 — 14,558 14,558 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,447 1,854 10,570 6,857 Gain on debt refinancing (457 ) — (457 ) — Equity-based compensation 2,845 3,305 14,540 14,982 Contingent consideration 732 1,474 2,964 (4,507 ) Warranty provision 1,075 (189 ) 4,666 4,152 Write-down of inventories 1,844 1,474 6,431 (859 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition: Accounts receivable 99,164 62,052 92,800 (76,984 ) Inventories 54,189 35,143 66,743 20,870 Income tax receivables (3,156 ) 9,221 9 5,611 Prepaid expenses and other (8,700 ) 2,795 (10,840 ) 19,124 Accounts payable (52,097 ) (29,406 ) (37,654 ) 12,667 Accrued expenses and other (10,019 ) (42,161 ) 5,325 1,024 Income tax payable 2,666 (3,706 ) 1,936 (755 ) Lease liabilities 9,227 1,870 1,177 3,784 Deferred revenue (33,821 ) 24,230 (111,986 ) 59,002 Net cash provided by operating activities 93,981 87,384 231,955 141,493 Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (5,374 ) (3,931 ) (16,989 ) (10,619 ) Retirement/disposal of PP&E 168 — 168 — Acquisition of STI, net of cash acquired — — — (373,818 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,206 ) (3,931 ) (16,821 ) (384,437 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from Series A issuance — — — 33,098 Proceeds from common stock issuance — — — 15,885 Series A equity issuance costs and commitment fees — (726 ) (1,509 ) (1,893 ) Common stock issuance costs — — — (450 ) Dividends paid on Series A Preferred — — — (18,670 ) Payments on revolving credit facility — — — (116,000 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility — — — 116,000 Proceeds from issuance of other debt 2,795 10,280 63,311 20,188 Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes — — — — Premium paid on capped call — — — — Fees paid on issuance of convertible notes — — — — Principal payments on term loan facility (1,075 ) (11,075 ) (74,300 ) (14,300 ) Principal payments on other debt (19,039 ) (23,185 ) (88,063 ) (23,935 ) Contingent consideration payments — — (1,200 ) (1,483 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (17,319 ) (24,706 ) (101,761 ) 8,440 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalent balances 3,614 10,089 1,806 735 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 75,070 68,836 115,179 (233,769 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 174,010 62,778 133,901 367,670 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 249,080 $ 131,614 $ 249,080 $ 133,901 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 8,995 $ 892 $ 43,949 $ 23,118 Cash paid for income taxes $ 9,145 $ 9,550 $ 45,942 $ 10,739 Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities Dividends accrued on Series A Preferred $ 6,803 $ 6,389 $ 26,370 $ 6,389 Stock consideration paid for acquisition of STI $ — $ — $ — $ 200,224

Array Technologies, Inc.

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) The following table reconciles Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 341,615 402,071 1,576,551 1,637,546 Cost of revenue 257,386 325,191 1,161,000 1,424,828 Gross profit 84,229 76,880 415,551 212,718 Amortization of developed technology 3,640 3,640 14,558 14,558 Other costs(a) — 1,785 — 6,817 Adjusted gross profit 87,869 82,305 430,109 234,093 Adjusted gross margin 25.7 % 20.5 % 27.3 % 14.3 %

(a) For the three months ended December 31, 2022, other costs represent $1.8 million in remediation and damages incurred because of a shutdown of a key supplier due to a severe weather event. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, other costs represent $6.8 million in remediation and damages incurred because of a shutdown of a key supplier due to a severe weather event.

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 19,342 $ (5,251 ) $ 137,240 $ 4,432 Preferred dividends and accretion 13,332 12,009 51,691 48,054 Net income (loss) to common shareholders $ 6,010 $ (17,260 ) $ 85,549 $ (43,622 ) Other expense, net (1,318 ) (5,894 ) (7,315 ) (5,970 ) Legal settlement(a) — — — (42,750 ) Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss 326 813 53 (1,155 ) Preferred dividends and accretion 13,332 12,009 51,691 48,054 Interest expense 8,857 12,882 44,229 36,694 Income tax (benefit) expense 3,013 13,799 39,917 (9,384 ) Depreciation expense 1,118 704 3,540 2,571 Amortization of intangibles 8,840 21,027 36,736 83,630 Amortization of developed technology 3,640 3,640 14,558 14,558 Equity-based compensation 2,648 3,091 14,578 14,768 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 732 1,474 2,964 (4,507 ) Certain legal expenses(b) 244 984 898 5,990 Certain acquisition costs(c) — (206 ) — 10,564 Other costs(d) 736 4,635 736 19,291 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,178 $ 51,698 $ 288,134 $ 128,732

.

(a) Settlement in our favor resulting from the action against a competitor in connection with violation of a non-competition agreement and misappropriation of trade secrets.

(b) Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) action against a competitor in connection with violation of a non-competition agreement and misappropriation of trade secrets for which a judgement has been entered in our favor, (ii) actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Acts of 1934 and 1933, which litigation was dismissed with prejudice by the Court on May 19, 2023, and (iii) other litigation. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.

(c) Represents fees related to the acquisition of STI Norland.

(d) For the three months ended December 31, 2023, other costs represent one-time costs related to an evaluation of our Capped Call and Put Options accounting treatment. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, other costs represent (i) $1.4 million related to certain professional fees incurred related to the integration of STI Norland, (ii) $1.8 million in remediation and damages incurred because of a shutdown of a key supplier due to a severe weather event, (iii) $1.4 million of executive transition and payroll related costs that we do not anticipate repeating in the future. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, (i) $7.2 million related to certain professional fees incurred related to integration, (ii) $6.8 million in remediation and damages incurred because of a shutdown of a key supplier due to a severe weather event, (iii) $5.3 million associated with the transition of CEOs as well as other one-time executive payroll related costs that we do not anticipate repeating in the future.

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) to Adjusted net income (loss): Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 19,342 $ (5,251 ) $ 137,240 $ 4,432 Preferred dividends and accretion 13,332 12,009 51,691 48,054 Net income (loss) to common shareholders $ 6,010 $ (17,260 ) $ 85,549 $ (43,622 ) Amortization of intangibles 8,840 21,027 36,736 83,630 Amortization of developed technology 3,640 3,640 14,558 14,558 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,447 1,854 10,570 6,858 Preferred accretion 6,528 6,009 25,320 23,249 Equity based compensation 2,648 3,091 14,578 14,768 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 732 1,474 2,964 (4,507 ) Certain legal expenses(a) 244 984 898 5,990 Certain acquisition costs(b) — (206 ) — 10,564 Legal settlement(c) — — — (42,750 ) Other costs(d) 736 4,635 736 19,291 Income tax expense of adjustments(e) 563 (10,205 ) (20,659 ) (30,773 ) Adjusted net income $ 31,388 $ 15,043 $ 171,250 $ 57,256 Loss per common share Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.57 $ (0.29 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.56 $ (0.29 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 151,175 150,463 150,942 149,819 Diluted 152,110 150,463 152,022 149,819 Adjusted income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.10 $ 1.13 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.10 $ 1.13 $ 0.38 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 151,175 150,463 150,942 149,819 Diluted 152,110 150,463 152,022 149,819

(a) Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) action against a competitor in connection with violation of a non-competition agreement and misappropriation of trade secrets for which a judgement has been entered in our favor, (ii) actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Acts of 1934 and 1933, which litigation was dismissed with prejudice by the Court on May 19, 2023, and (iii) other litigation. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.

(b) Represents fees related to the acquisition of STI Norland.

(c) Settlement in our favor resulting from the action against a competitor in connection with violation of a non-competition agreement and misappropriation of trade secrets.

(d) For the three months ended December 31, 2023, other costs represent one-time costs related to an evaluation of our Capped Call and Put Options accounting treatment. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, other costs represent (i) $1.4 million related to certain professional fees incurred related to the integration of STI Norland, (ii) $1.8 million in remediation and damages incurred because of a shutdown of a key supplier due to a severe weather event, (iii) $1.4 million of executive transition and payroll related costs that we do not anticipate repeating in the future. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, (i) $7.2 million related to certain professional fees incurred related to integration, (ii) $6.8 million in remediation and damages incurred because of a shutdown of a key supplier due to a severe weather event, (iii) $5.3 million associated with the transition of CEOs as well as other one-time executive payroll related costs that we do not anticipate repeating in the future.

(e) Represents the estimated tax impact of all Adjusted Net Income add-backs, excluding those which represent permanent differences between book versus tax.