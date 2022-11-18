WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The board of directors of Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.335 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

As of October 31, 2022, there were 54,147,528 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,900 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

™ Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

Investor Relations: Media Relations: Seth A. Mrozek Carolmarie C. Brown +1 (302) 594-5010 +1 (302) 995-3158 samrozek@ashland.com ccbrown@ashland.com

Attachment