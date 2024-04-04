DALLAS, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asset Entities, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, and Designer, Developer, and Manager of Discord Server communities through its AE.360.DDM suite of services, is participating in the Stripe Sessions 2024, which will take place April 23-25, 2024, at the Moscone Center West in San Francisco, California.

The Company will be in person representing its AE360DDM Discord design, development, and management services and Ternary, a Stripe Verified Partner for CRM and payment processing for Discord.

“We are excited about this tremendous opportunity to network with technology experts and to share more about our latest innovations at this key industry event,” said Chief Executive Officer, Arshia Sarkhani. “We look forward to supporting our major partner, Stripe, with our attendance at this conference, whose payment processing technology has been a key component in the growth of the Discord business and a key driver in expanding our customer base through leveraging cutting-edge platforms to enhance user experiences and maximizing collaboration within the gaming ecosystem.”

“Additionally, we look forward to engaging with other industry leaders to explore more partnership opportunities, introducing our Discord DDM business and Ternary CRM and payment platform to a large, diverse audience, and discussing innovative ideas and solutions, including the current and future state of the global economy,” commented Sarkhani.

Aside from being a Discord design, development and management business, Asset Entities is also a Stripe Verified Partner through Ternary. This CRM and payment platform underscores the Company’s dedication to providing secure and reliable payment processing solutions while instilling confidence in its clients and partners.

Stripe Sessions 2024 is a three-day, in-person event that brings together business leaders and builders to discuss the most important internet economy trends. This year, the conference will focus on what is possible and what is inevitable as technological advancements change the world and the global economy.

For information on the Conference, please go to www.stripesessions.com. For information on Asset Entities Inc., go to www.assetentities.com, and for Ternary, go to www.ternarydev.com.

About Stripe

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size, from new startups to public companies, use the software to accept payments and manage their businesses online. The company has dual headquarters in San Francisco and Dublin, as well as offices in London, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, and other locations around the world.

For more information, visit: https://stripe.com/

About Asset Entities, Inc.

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers. The Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities. The Company’s Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company’s SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses. Learn more at assetentities.com and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, representatives of the Company may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which are derived from the information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance, including its financial performance and projections, growth in revenue and earnings, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors including those that are described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

