Hagens Berman Investigating Potential Operating Margin and Free Cash Flow Inflation

Class Period: June 1, 2023 – Apr. 16, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2024

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Class Action:

Autodesk, a software company empowering design and engineering professionals, has been hit with an investor class action after a recent disclosure raised concerns about the propriety of its financial reporting practices.

Just months ago, in Mar. 2024, Autodesk boasted impressive financial results. The company reported a strong non-GAAP operating margin of 36% and healthy free cash flow of $427 million for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. This positive news sent the stock price soaring, closing $6.57 higher on Mar. 1.

However, the rosy picture painted by Autodesk may not have been entirely accurate. A recent investor class action lawsuit alleges that the company and its executives made misleading statements and failed to disclose internal control deficiencies related to its free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margin calculations.

Investor confidence took a sharp turn on Apr. 1, 2024, when Autodesk announced a delay in filing its annual financial statements for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2024. The company revealed that management identified issues with its free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margin practices. This prompted the company’s Audit Committee to launch an internal investigation and notify the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Following this news, the price of Autodesk shares plummeted by $10.73 on Apr. 2.

“We are investigating whether Autodesk may have inflated its operating margin and free cash to make it seem financially stronger than it really was,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

