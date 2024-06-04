Financial advisor leaves Ameriprise seeking growth opportunities, access to tax-advantaged investment products, and Avantax’s advanced case solutions team for complex-case support

DALLAS, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avantax® Inc., a leader in tax-focused financial planning and wealth management, welcomes Erin Hinzmann who joined Avantax Wealth Management (Avantax) via Alliance Wealth Strategies LLC. Hinzmann was previously affiliated with Ameriprise Financial and had approximately $120 million in client assets under administration as of May 2024*.

Hinzmann joined Avantax because she wanted access to a wider array of investment products and the hands-on support of Avantax’s advanced case design team to help solve complex cases. She also wanted the high-touch service Avantax is known for, plus the overall support she needs to grow her practice as an independent financial advisor.

“A client’s CPA asked for an investment product I didn’t have access to in time for the client to get the preferential tax treatment, but when I looked at Avantax, they would have five options available in the required timeframe,” Hinzmann said. “In the short time since joining Avantax, I can already tell that the service and support I’m already getting is going to be the most incredible boon for my practice.”

Located near Austin, Texas, Hinzmann said she has intentionally built her practice over the past 22 years with a practical, down-to-earth style of speaking to and working with clients. Her approach to client service helped build a loyal, long-term client base; in fact, many clients who worked with Hinzmann since their early accumulation days are now high-net-worth individuals.

Beginning as a financial advisor with Edward Jones before moving to Ameriprise Financial in a similar capacity, Hinzmann said joining Avantax has brought her full circle by reuniting her and Bryan Clegg, CFP®, independent Avantax financial advisor and partner with Alliance Wealth Strategies.

“It’s been a dream to team with Bryan for the last 16 years, but it was never the right time until now. The access Bryan has to Avantax tax-strategic products and tools, its advanced case solutions team, and even executive-level support is unbelievable,” Hinzmann said. “In the past, I felt alone, but it’s been the opposite of that from the first time I met with Avantax. They had a roomful of specialists there, not to mention executives who gave me their numbers and encouraged me to call them – that’s never happened anywhere else.”

Clegg echoed Hinzmann’s enthusiasm for teaming up, saying: “Alliance Wealth Strategies is excited to add Erin Hinzmann with her 22 years of experience to the team. We are committed to bringing on financial advisors with experience in various specialties that give our clients access to more knowledge, empowering those clients to make better decisions in pursuit of their long-term financial and life goals.”

In welcoming Hinzmann to Avantax, Laurie Stack, VP, Business Development said: “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Erin to Avantax. There’s never been a more exciting time for women in the financial services industry because I believe that the impending wealth transfer to women, amounting to trillions of dollars, will have an astounding impact on investing in America.”

Tax and financial professionals can learn more about Avantax by clicking here. To learn more about Alliance Wealth Strategies, please visit their website or call 979-212-0814.

*Value approximated based on asset-holding details provided to Avantax.

