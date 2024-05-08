In 2024 so far, Avista has awarded over $184,000 to help support communities
SPOKANE, Wash., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In its first quarter, the Avista Foundation awarded just over $184,000 to 37 non-profit organizations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Alaska. The grants in this first cycle are intended to directly benefit health and human service providers.
In 2023, the Avista Foundation donated more than $1.8 million to help support the community and people in need. That support continues in 2024.
“Supporting organizations that benefit from funds that support health and human services is not just a commitment; it’s a reflection of our deep care for the well-being of our communities.” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista CEO. “When we invest in these vital services, we contribute to the resilience, strength, and interconnectedness of the very fabric that binds us together. Our communities thrive when each individual feels supported, heard, and uplifted. It’s not just about dollars and cents; it’s about fostering compassion, hope, and a brighter future for all.”
|Name
|State
|Award
|Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners
|Washington
|$25,000
|The Salvation Army Spokane
|Washington
|$25,000
|Sugar Bowl Rodeo Association
|Washington
|$15,385
|Providence Northeast Washington Hunger Coalition
|Washington
|$10,000
|Spokane Valley Partners
|Washington
|$10,000
|Women & Children’s Free Restaurant & Community Kitchen
|Washington
|$10,000
|Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation
|Oregon
|$7,500
|Second Harvest Inland Northwest
|Washington
|$7,500
|Grande Ronde Association for Youth
|Oregon
|$5,000
|HIP of Spokane County dba Community-Minded Enterprises
|Washington
|$5,000
|Kin Support Program – Haa Yaitx’u Saiani
|Alaska
|$5,000
|Post Falls Food Bank
|Idaho
|$5,000
|The Women’s Center, Inc. dba Safe Passage
|Idaho
|$5,000
|Childrens Village Incorporated
|Idaho
|$3,500
|Northwest Harvest EMM
|Washington
|$3,500
|Project ID Inc
|Washington
|$3,500
|Northwest Children’s Home
|Idaho
|$3,000
|Embrace WA
|Washington
|$2,500
|Idaho Foodbank Warehouse, Inc.
|Idaho
|$2,500
|Partners with Families & Children
|Washington
|$2,500
|Safe Start Northwest Infant Survival and SIDS Alliance
|Idaho
|$2,500
|Specialized Needs Recreation
|Idaho
|$2,500
|St. Vincent de Paul (St. Francis of Assisi – Moscow Conference)
|Idaho
|$2,500
|Thrive Learning Center
|Idaho
|$2,500
|Food For Our Children, Inc.
|Idaho
|$2,000
|Gina Quesenberry Foundation
|Idaho
|$2,000
|Interlink
|Washington
|$2,000
|Palouse Habitat for Humanity, Inc.
|Idaho
|$2,000
|Golden Rule ReEntry
|Oregon
|$1,500
|Jackson County SART
|Oregon
|$1,500
|Wishing Star Foundation
|Washington
|$1,500
|1st Phoenix Community Center
|Oregon
|$1,000
|Chewelah Faith Resources Group
|Washington
|$1,000
|Friendly Kitchen/Meals On Wheels Roseburg
|Oregon
|$1,000
|NAMI Spokane (National Alliance on Mental Illness)
|Washington
|$1,000
|Sandpoint Area Seniors, Inc.
|Idaho
|$750
|The Willow Center, Inc.
|Idaho
|$500
Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $16 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.
About Avista Utilities
Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 418,000 customers and natural gas to 382,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com.
