VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on first-in-class devices and autologous cellular therapies for skin restoration, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, February 22, 2024. AVITA Medical will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (Friday, February 23, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss its financial results, business highlights, 2024 revenue guidance, and achievement of cashflow breakeven and GAAP profitability in a specific quarter in 2025.

To access the live call via telephone, please register in advance using the link here. Upon registering, each participant will receive an email confirmation with dial-in details and a unique personal PIN that can be used to join the call.

The live webcast of the call may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the AVITA Medical website at https://ir.avitamedical.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company transforming the standard of care for skin restoration with innovative devices and autologous cellular therapies. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects, and for repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. RECELL harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, delivering a transformative solution at the point-of-care. This breakthrough technology serves as the catalyst for a new treatment paradigm enabling improved clinical outcomes. AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a Biosynthetic Wound Matrix, in the United States.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, full-thickness skin defects, and vitiligo. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia, received CE-mark approval in Europe and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

