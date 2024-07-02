Nothing Vodka is Available Exclusively at Company Distilling’s Two Tennessee Locations.

Townsend, Tennessee, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Townsend, TN & Thompson’s Station, TN – July 2, 2024 – Company Distilling is thrilled to unveil its latest masterpiece, Nothing Vodka. Meticulously crafted with precision and passion, Nothing Vodka is intentionally tasteless, providing a crisp, clean, and clear foundation for cocktail masterpieces. Whether mixing a timeless classic or experimenting with innovative flavors, Nothing Vodka ensures your ingredients shine through, empowering you to unleash your creativity and innovate in cocktails.

Nothing Vodka will be exclusively available at Company Distilling’s two distillery locations, Townsend, TN, and Thompson’s Station, TN, on July 2, 2024. Visitors can now enjoy a broader cocktail menu featuring a variety of cocktails crafted with our award-winning whiskey and gin and the new Nothing Vodka. From classic favorites to innovative creations, the cocktails at Company Distilling are designed to cater to every palate, rounding out an exceptional tasting experience.

“Nothing Vodka is our answer to the call for a versatile and high-quality base spirit that elevates every ingredient it pairs with,” said Jeff Arnett, Master Distiller at Company Distilling. “It’s perfect for classic and contemporary cocktails, allowing the true essence of each ingredient to shine.”

With its introduction, Company Distilling aims to enhance the visitor experience by offering an expanded selection of craft cocktails, all meticulously curated to highlight the unique qualities of their spirits.

For more information about Nothing Vodka or to plan a visit to our distilleries, please visit Company Distilling or contact Courtney DeLaura.

About Company Distilling

Company Distilling is based in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee. It was founded by a group of friends with a history of building distilleries, crafting exceptional spirits, and bringing people together.

Kris Tatum and Jeff Arnett have changed the course of distilling over the last 20 years and look forward to continuing to do so with the formation of Company Distilling.

So, when you pour a glass of Company, you’re experiencing something new. But one sip and you’ll know it’s not their first go around.

CONTACT: Courtney DeLaura Company Distilling 865-805-6177 [email protected]