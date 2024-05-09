Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization, today announced that Babson Diagnostics , a science-first healthcare technology company, is the winner of the “Best New Diagnostic Technology Solution.” The award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of the company’s BetterWay blood testing solution that reimagines blood testing, making it more accessible, convenient, and less invasive.

Now in its 8th year, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

To meet the needs of consumers and clinicians for a more modern, convenient experience, Babson created a first-of-its-kind hybrid approach to blood testing that democratizes small-volume collection and centralizes analysis. BetterWay enables medically accurate blood testing in more convenient settings, such as retail pharmacies, needing only a pea-sized amount of blood. BetterWay is less invasive than traditional blood testing because it uses an FDA-cleared device to enable non-phlebotomists to easily collect a high-quality sample from the tip of a finger.

“We are grateful that the groundbreaking diagnostic innovation we have developed and tested is being recognized by MedTech Breakthrough,” said David Stein, Babson’s chief executive officer. “We intentionally designed BetterWay to deliver retail convenience with medical accuracy, creating a better patient experience that can inspire people to get the data and insights they need to power their healthcare journey.”

Once capillary blood samples are collected using the BD MiniDraw™ Capillary Blood Collection System and Babson Hand Warmer, the pharmacy team members place them into Babson’s patented sample preparation device, another key innovation in the BetterWay ecosystem. The device automates pre-analytical steps, including mixing and centrifugation, and maintains optimal temperature and light control to protect sample quality.

Couriers transport samples to Babson’s CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory that was purpose-built to analyze capillary blood. The lab uses market-leading analyzers and the latest diagnostic technology to produce medically accurate results that clinicians and consumers can trust. BetterWay’s test menu was created specifically to support primary care and family medicine, offering commonly ordered tests for annual wellness exams, chronic condition management, and screenings.

“BetterWay is a true alternative to venipuncture without sacrificing the quality, economies of scale and the broad test menu of lab testing,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Congratulations to Babson Diagnostics for taking home a well-deserved 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award win.”

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Babson Diagnostics

Babson Diagnostics is a science-first healthcare technology company reimagining the entire diagnostic blood testing experience. Babson’s mission is to make routine blood testing less invasive, more convenient, and affordable, empowering people to take charge of their health. Based in Austin, Babson is led by individuals with deep experience in healthcare, diagnostics, engineering, and laboratory technologies. The company is named in honor of Art Babson, whose legacy of scientific innovation and excellence is the foundation on which the company is built. For more information, visit babsondx.com .

CONTACT: Media inquiries only: Joe Foster [email protected] 323-572-5361