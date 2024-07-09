The software outsourcing company is recognized with four Globee® Awards for its results driven by proprietary AI technology as well as its exceptional client outcomes

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BairesDev® , an award-winning software outsourcing company, has been honored with four Globee® Awards for Technology for its contributions to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on client success in the tech industry.

BairesDev received the Gold Globee® for Company of the Year in Artificial Intelligence, recognizing its success in leveraging AI tools to ensure high project success rates, client satisfaction, and growth. Its proprietary AI-powered Team Recommendation Engine , which matches top-tier talent with client needs, has been instrumental in achieving an average annual growth rate of 86% over a four-year period.

“These recognitions underscore our commitment to leveraging AI technology to deliver exceptional solutions to our clients,” said Nacho De Marco, CEO and Co-founder of BairesDev. “We take great pride in our team’s devoted efforts and the real, positive influence our innovations bring to our clients’ success.”

The company was also recognized in the following categories:

Silver Globee ® in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning category for its Talent Turnover Prediction Model. The innovative machine learning algorithm identifies attrition risks and enables proactive interventions by the HR team.

in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning category for its Talent Turnover Prediction Model. The innovative machine learning algorithm identifies attrition risks and enables proactive interventions by the HR team. Gold Globee® in Achievement in Customer Satisfaction category for achieving a 98% “Good Fit” talent qualification, a customer satisfaction score of 9.1 out of 10, and a client retention rate exceeding 96%.

“Congratulations to all the exceptional winners of the 2024 Globee Awards for Technology,” said San Madan, President of Globee Awards. “Your groundbreaking innovations and unwavering dedication have set a new standard of excellence in technologies everywhere. At Globee Awards, we proudly celebrate your remarkable achievements and look forward to witnessing the transformative impact you will continue to make in the world. Keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and inspiring us all.”

About BairesDev

BairesDev is an award-winning software outsourcing company trusted by 500+ clients, including Google, Pinterest, Adobe, J&J, and more. Access 4,000 senior software engineers, experienced in 100+ technologies and programming languages. Choose from three flexible engagement models: staff augmentation, software development teams, and end-to-end software outsourcing.

About The Globee Awards

The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.