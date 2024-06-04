New Features Support Reach’s Vision as an AI-Powered Demand Generation Platform

SEATTLE, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced it has added support for AI-powered phone agents and 11 new campaign types to its Reach solution.

“People have used the phone to connect with customers since its invention, but it has always required a human to sit in front of the phone to operate it. At Banzai, we always found managing large teams of humans dialing phones to be challenging to scale,” said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai. “This will allow Banzai customers to leverage dynamic, AI-powered phone agents with complex workflows at scale for all 14 campaign types now supported by Reach.”

New campaign types will let customers leverage Reach across their whole marketing department, opening up expansion opportunities.

Supported campaign types now include driving survey completions, community membership, content downloads, sales meetings, reviews, newsletter signups, free trials, recorded demo views, education / training participation, and conference meetings, in addition to the webinar and field marketing registration capabilities already supported by Reach.

Reach’s AI-powered phone agent capability allows marketing leaders to scale up phone campaigns for any of those campaign types to reach thousands of targeted B2B or B2C contacts with consistent, high quality conversations that seamlessly integrate into their Reach campaigns.

Reach helps marketers achieve their goals by deploying multi-channel, multi-touch outbound campaigns directly to a company’s target audience. The product identifies a company’s ideal customer profile from a proprietary database of over 379 million individuals, which are categorized by industry, job title, geographic region and more. Users define their most important customer criteria, and Reach prepares personalized outreach to target contacts and generate results.

To learn more about Reach and how it helps organizations meet their engagement and pipeline goals, visit banzai.io/reach . Customers who want to utilize new campaign types will find them in their Reach dashboard. Customers who want to leverage AI Phone agents should contact their customer success manager to discuss this feature.

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io . For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “propose,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, the potential success and financial contributions of such acquisitions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company’s industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which Banzai operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which Banzai operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as Banzai’s ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

