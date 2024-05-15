HOUSTON, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2024.

Key Highlights

Previously announced AGI project online in Q1 2024 and achieved new record of 32 MMcf/d of throughput

Drilled and completed two wells in Monument Draw in Q1 2024

Generated first quarter 2024 sales volumes of 12,989 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”)

Executed a $20.0 million preferred equity raise in March 2024 and an additional $20.0 million preferred equity raise in May 2024 to support drilling program and debt reduction

Continuing strategic alternatives initiative and are working toward closing our previously announced merger agreement with Fury Resources

Management Comments

During the first quarter 2024, the previously announced two well Glacier pad came online and began producing exceptional quantities of oil and gas. These wells came online below cost budget, above projected type curve, with substantial pressure support and 30-day IP’s over 1,950 Boe/d and 1,750 Boe/d, respectively. Two additional wells (Rio Bravo pad) were drilled to total depth and completed. These wells are now flowing back. The drilling rig has finished drilling an additional two-well pad (Vermejo pad) in Monument Draw. All operations have been favorable to plan from both a capital and timing perspective.

During the first quarter 2024, the acid gas injection (“AGI”) project restarted operations and began taking gas from the Company with approximately 326 MMcf being treated at the AGI facility and approximately 266 MMcf of sweet gas being returned to the Company for sales to its midstream partner. The Company has continued to increase volume sent to the AGI facility. As the AGI facility continues to ramp to full capacity, the Company expects to save up to $2.0 million per month in gas treating costs.

Results of Operations

Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the first quarter of 2024 were 12,989 Boe/d (48% oil) and $49.9 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 16,200 Boe/d (50% oil) and $65.1 million, respectively, during the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in revenues in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2023 is attributable to an approximate 3,211 Boe/d decrease in average daily production and a $2.17 decrease in average realized prices (excluding the impact of hedges). Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 97.3% of the average NYMEX oil price during the first quarter of 2024. Realized hedge losses totaled approximately $4.4 million during the first quarter 2024.

Lease operating and workover expense was $10.55 per Boe in the first quarter of 2024 versus $8.94 per Boe in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in lease operating and workover expense per Boe year-over-year is primarily a result of an inflationary market increase in maintenance, power and chemical costs combined with a decrease in average daily production. Gathering and other expense was $14.62 per Boe in the first quarter of 2024 versus $11.33 per Boe in the first quarter of 2023. The increases in gathering and other expenses per Boe are primarily related to midstream disruptions and plant curtailments as well as an increased percentage of total production requiring H2S treatment and inflationary impacts on costs associated with our own hydrogen sulfide treating plant. General and administrative expenses were $3.44 per Boe in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $3.53 per Boe in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in general and administrative expense is primarily attributable to a decrease in payroll and benefits in connection with the headcount reduction in 2023 compared with the prior year period partially offset by an increase in audit, legal and transaction costs associated with the potential merger with Fury Resources.

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $36.8 million and a net loss of $2.24 per share available to common stockholders. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported an adjusted diluted net loss available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2024 of $17.1 million, or an adjusted diluted net loss of $1.04 per common share (see Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $9.4 million as compared to $26.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

On March 27, 2024, 20,000 shares of preferred equity remaining under a support letter obtained in November 2023 were sold for proceeds of $19.5 million, net of discount.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $190.0 million of indebtedness outstanding and approximately $0.3 million of letters of credit outstanding. Total liquidity on March 31, 2024, made up of cash and cash equivalents, was $48.9 million.

On May 13, 2024, 20,000 shares of preferred equity were sold for proceeds of $19.5 million, net of discount. On May 14, 2024, the Company used $17.3 million of the proceeds from the sale of the preferred equity to pay down debt, resulting in $172.7 million of indebtedness outstanding and approximately $0.3 million of letters of credit outstanding.

For further discussion on our liquidity and balance sheet, as well as recent developments, refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed transaction involving the Company and Fury Resources, Inc., a Delaware corporation. In connection with the proposed transaction, the Company intends to file, or has filed, the relevant materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including a proxy statement on Schedule 14A and a transaction statement on Schedule 13e-3 (the “Schedule 13e-3”). Promptly after filing its definitive proxy statement with the SEC, the Company will mail the definitive proxy statement and a proxy card to each stockholder of the Company entitled to vote at the special meeting relating to the proposed transaction. This communication is not a substitute for the proxy statement, the Schedule 13e-3 or any other document that the Company has or may file with the SEC or send to its stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. The relevant materials filed by the Company will be made available to the Company’s investors and stockholders at no expense to them and copies may be obtained free of charge on the Company’s website at www.battalionoil.com. In addition, all of those materials will be available at no charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Investors and stockholders of the Company are urged to read the proxy statement, the Schedule 13e-3 and the other relevant materials as they become available before making any voting or investment decision with respect to the proposed transaction because they contain important information about the Company and the proposed transaction.

Participants in Solicitation

The Company and its directors, executive officers, other members of its management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of the Company stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction under SEC rules. Investors and stockholders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of the Company’s executive officers and directors in the solicitation by reading the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and the proxy statement, the Schedule 13e-3 and other relevant materials that will be, or have been, filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction as they become available. Information concerning the interests of the Company’s participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of the Company’s stockholders generally, will be set forth in the proxy statement relating to the proposed transaction and the Schedule 13e-3, as they become available.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as “expects”, “believes”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “estimates”, “projects,” “potential”, “possible”, or “probable” or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “will”, “should”, or “could” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and other filings submitted by the Company to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or through the Company’s website at www.battalionoil.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company’s expectations.

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

Contact

Matthew B. Steele

Chief Executive Officer & Principal Financial Officer

832-538-0300

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales: Oil $ 42,429 $ 54,215 Natural gas 2,047 2,900 Natural gas liquids 5,056 7,158 Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales 49,532 64,273 Other 338 869 Total operating revenues 49,870 65,142 Operating expenses: Production: Lease operating 11,586 11,691 Workover and other 888 1,335 Taxes other than income 2,991 3,190 Gathering and other 17,286 16,517 General and administrative 4,071 5,137 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 13,025 16,148 Total operating expenses 49,847 54,018 Income from operations 23 11,124 Other income (expenses): Net (loss) gain on derivative contracts (24,187 ) 19,473 Interest expense and other (7,039 ) (7,786 ) Total other (expenses) income (31,226 ) 11,687 (Loss) income before income taxes (31,203 ) 22,811 Income tax benefit (provision) — — Net (loss) income $ (31,203 ) $ 22,811 Series A preferred dividends (5,632 ) (1,492 ) Net (loss) income available to common stockholders $ (36,835 ) $ 21,319 Net (loss) income per share of common stock available to common stockholders: Basic $ (2.24 ) $ 1.29 Diluted $ (2.24 ) $ 1.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,457 16,393 Diluted 16,457 16,535

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,941 $ 57,529 Accounts receivable, net 25,987 23,021 Assets from derivative contracts 7,633 8,992 Restricted cash 91 90 Prepaids and other 919 907 Total current assets 83,571 90,539 Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method): Evaluated 776,504 755,482 Unevaluated 58,909 58,909 Gross oil and natural gas properties 835,413 814,391 Less: accumulated depletion (458,604 ) (445,975 ) Net oil and natural gas properties 376,809 368,416 Other operating property and equipment: Other operating property and equipment 4,648 4,640 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,979 ) (1,817 ) Net other operating property and equipment 2,669 2,823 Other noncurrent assets: Assets from derivative contracts 3,898 4,877 Operating lease right of use assets 890 1,027 Other assets 20,780 17,656 Total assets $ 488,617 $ 485,338 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 63,117 $ 66,525 Liabilities from derivative contracts 28,764 17,191 Current portion of long-term debt 55,106 50,106 Operating lease liabilities 614 594 Total current liabilities 147,601 134,416 Long-term debt, net 126,821 140,276 Other noncurrent liabilities: Liabilities from derivative contracts 21,907 16,058 Asset retirement obligations 17,866 17,458 Operating lease liabilities 329 490 Other 11,156 2,084 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity: Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock: 118,000 shares and 98,000 shares 131,624 106,535 of $0.0001 par value authorized, issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 16,456,563 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and and December 31, 2023, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 315,507 321,012 Accumulated deficit (284,196 ) (252,993 ) Total stockholders’ equity 31,313 68,021 Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ equity $ 488,617 $ 485,338

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (31,203 ) $ 22,811 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and accretion 13,025 16,148 Stock-based compensation, net 99 227 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts 19,761 (21,004 ) Amortization/accretion of financing related costs 1,701 1,798 Accrued settlements on derivative contracts 1,433 (555 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability (928 ) (1,062 ) Other 270 11 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 4,158 18,374 Changes in working capital (242 ) (19,063 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,916 (689 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (24,599 ) (28,611 ) Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas assets — 1,189 Contract asset (7,235 ) — Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures (8 ) (269 ) Other (6 ) (5 ) Net cash used in investing activities (31,848 ) (27,696 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of borrowings (10,026 ) (5,017 ) Payment of debt financing costs (129 ) — Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock 19,500 24,375 Merger deposit 10,000 — Other — (454 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 19,345 18,904 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,587 ) (9,481 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 57,619 32,816 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 49,032 $ 23,335

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Production volumes: Crude oil (MBbls) 566 730 Natural gas (MMcf) 2,180 2,407 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 253 327 Total (MBoe) 1,182 1,458 Average daily production (Boe/d) 12,989 16,200 Average prices: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 74.96 $ 74.27 Natural gas (per Mcf) 0.94 1.20 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 19.98 21.89 Total per Boe 41.91 44.08 Cash effect of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ (12.36 ) $ (5.01 ) Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.18 0.88 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) — — Total per Boe (3.74 ) (1.05 ) Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 62.60 $ 69.26 Natural gas (per Mcf) 2.12 2.08 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 19.98 21.89 Total per Boe 38.17 43.03 Average cost per Boe: Production: Lease operating $ 9.80 $ 8.02 Workover and other 0.75 0.92 Taxes other than income 2.53 2.19 Gathering and other 14.62 11.33 General and administrative, as adjusted (1) 2.57 3.24 Depletion 10.68 10.84 (1) Represents general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below: General and administrative: General and administrative, as reported $ 3.44 $ 3.53 Stock-based compensation: Non-cash (0.08 ) (0.16 ) Non-recurring charges and other: Cash (0.79 ) (0.13 ) General and administrative, as adjusted(2) $ 2.57 $ 3.24 Total operating costs, as reported $ 31.14 $ 25.99 Total adjusting items (0.87 ) (0.29 ) Total operating costs, as adjusted(3) $ 30.27 $ 25.70

(2) General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring charges and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods. (3) Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 As Reported: Net (loss) income available to common stockholders – diluted (1) $ (36,835 ) $ 21,200 Impact of Selected Items: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts: Crude oil $ 21,417 $ (19,690 ) Natural gas (1,656 ) (1,314 ) Total mark-to-market non-cash charge 19,761 (21,004 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability (928 ) (1,062 ) Non-recurring charges 937 183 Selected items, before income taxes 19,770 (21,883 ) Income tax effect of selected items — — Selected items, net of tax 19,770 (21,883 ) Net loss available to common stockholders, as adjusted (2) $ (17,065 ) $ (683 ) Diluted net (loss) income per common share, as reported $ (2.24 ) $ 1.28 Impact of selected items 1.20 (1.32 ) Diluted net loss per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3) $ (1.04 ) $ (0.04 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 3,916 $ (689 ) Changes in working capital 242 19,063 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 4,158 18,374 Cash components of selected items (496 ) 738 Income tax effect of selected items — — Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (1) $ 3,662 $ 19,112

(1) Amount reflects net (loss) income available to common stockholders on a diluted basis for earnings per share purposes as calculated using the two-class method of computing earnings per share which is further described in Note 10, Earnings Per Share in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. (2) Net (loss) income per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management’s belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion’s performance. (3) The impact of selected items for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.5 million and 16.4 million shares, respectively, due to the net (loss) income available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net (loss) income, as reported $ (31,203 ) $ 22,811 Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 8,391 9,009 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 13,025 16,148 Stock-based compensation 99 227 Interest income (701 ) (191 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts 19,761 (21,004 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability (928 ) (1,062 ) Non-recurring charges and other 937 152 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 9,381 $ 26,090

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management’s belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net (loss) income. This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion’s performance.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended March 31, 2024 December 31,2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Net (loss) income, as reported $ (31,203 ) $ 32,688 $ (53,799 ) $ (4,748 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 8,391 8,917 9,219 9,366 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 13,025 12,337 13,426 14,713 Stock-based compensation 99 161 (686 ) (772 ) Interest income (701 ) (525 ) (293 ) (234 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts 19,761 (45,403 ) 46,805 (2,332 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability (928 ) 529 (1,878 ) 358 Non-recurring charges (credits) and other 937 1,268 831 477 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 9,381 $ 9,972 $ 13,625 $ 16,828 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1) $ 49,806

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management’s belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net (loss) income. This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion’s performance.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended March 31, 2023 December 31,2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Net income (loss), as reported $ 22,811 (7,652 ) 105,888 13,047 Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 9,009 9,378 6,232 5,394 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 16,148 15,479 13,615 12,601 Stock-based compensation 227 670 683 473 Interest income (191 ) (227 ) (141 ) (1 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts (21,004 ) 3,655 (102,112 ) (12,837 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability (1,062 ) 1,224 (449 ) (562 ) Non-recurring charges (credits) and other 152 194 597 53 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 26,090 $ 22,721 $ 24,313 $ 18,168 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1) $ 91,292