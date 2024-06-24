Marshal Salomon Marshal Salomon will take on the CEO role at BayMark Health Services effective June 24

LEWISVILLE, Texas, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BayMark Health Services announces that, after a long and successful career in the behavioral health and addiction field, David K. White, PhD, is stepping down from his role as CEO.

During his 16-year tenure at BayMark, Dr. White positioned the organization as a champion for substance use disorder treatment to all the individuals and communities that BayMark serves. His leadership and contributions to the organization have not only transformed BayMark into an industry leader but also fostered a culture of innovation, service, and dedication.

Marshal Salomon Named Next CEO

Marshal Salomon will take on the CEO role, effective June 24th. Mr. Salomon brings over 25 years of executive leadership experience in multi-site, community-based healthcare services organizations.

“We’re confident in Marshal and his vision to take BayMark to the next level through a continued focus on quality of care, service integration and partnering with the communities we serve,” said Jerry Rhodes, Chairman of the Board. “Marshal’s experience and passion for excellence will play a pivotal role in shaping BayMark’s future as the provider of choice for recovery services.”

Mr. Salomon previously served as CEO of Unio Health Partners, the largest gastroenterology and urology practice management company in the Western States. He has also served as CEO of The Oncology Institute, a value-based oncology practice, and as CEO of InterDent Service Corporation, one of the nation’s largest Dental Support Organizations. Prior to these roles, Mr. Salomon was the Chief Operating Officer of Vantage Oncology, a provider of high-quality, community-based cancer care with over 200 physician partners and affiliates in 14 states. Before becoming COO, he served as Vantage’s Chief Financial Officer. He also spent over five years as a senior executive at DaVita, a leading provider of dialysis services.

Mr. Salomon holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brown University and a master’s degree in business administration from The Anderson School at UCLA.

“I am excited to take on the role of CEO at BayMark, working with thousands of dedicated teammates to build on our solid foundation and to further strengthen our position as the preeminent organization in substance use disorder treatment in both the United States and Canada,” said Mr. Salomon.

About BayMark Health Services

BayMark Health Services is a leading provider of medication-assisted treatment services for substance use disorder. With a mission to save lives and improve the quality of life for patients in recovery, BayMark offers comprehensive treatment services to more than 75,000 patients daily across more than 400 sites of service in the United States and Canada. Through evidence-based practices and a patient-centered approach, BayMark empowers individuals to overcome the challenges of addiction and achieve lasting recovery.

