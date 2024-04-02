The dental healthcare and orthodontics organization is committed to closing the dental divide and health disparity gaps by expanding access to affordable oral health services.

Atlanta, GA, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, is proud to support National Minority Health Month with the National Institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIH) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Minority Health (OMH). For the April observance, Benevis is raising awareness about the importance of improving the dental health of minority communities to reduce health disparities and improve overall health outcomes.

Benevis recognizes that not all Americans have equitable access or financial resources to receive routine dental care and orthodontic treatment, making poor oral health a primary marker of social and economic inequality. The American Academy of Pediatrics states, “Although dental visits have increased in all age, race, and geographic categories in the U.S., disparities continue to exist, and a significant portion of children have difficulty accessing dental care.” Benevis has positioned itself as a leader in dental healthcare and orthodontics for children and families with social, economic, and environmental barriers to dental care. The organization has prioritized the unique needs of underserved patient populations by expanding access to high-quality care in its dental homes located in 120 communities across 13 states and D.C. While many dental practices do not accept government-sponsored health insurance plans, for over 20 years Benevis has served approximately five million children and adults, over 80% of which are patients covered by Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Programs (CHIP).

“Benevis has made it its mission to improve access and affordability to essential dental healthcare. During the 1.4 million visits each year to a Benevis dental home, our care teams continue to promote beneficial oral health routines and education for diverse patient populations with or without various forms of insurance, including Medicaid,” shared Bryan Carey, CEO, Benevis. “We must close the dental divide and health disparity gaps by ensuring that all children have access to quality oral healthcare to improve overall health outcomes.”

Dental Care Options and Resources

The theme for National Minority Health Month 2024 is Be the Source of Better Health, with an emphasis on sharing resources to improve health knowledge and outcomes through culturally competent materials in local communities. Committed to breaking down barriers to high-quality, affordable dental care for children, Benevis has provided the following educational resources:

To help spread awareness for equitable oral health, the Dental Health Disparities Greatest for Minorities infographic.

For kids to learn good dental habits and to help them have a lifetime of happy, healthy smiles, a resources toolkit for children and families.

Benevis is also proud to open its doors to children and families in communities that are typically overlooked by general dentists to provide free dental care during its Sharing Smiles Day on Sunday, May 19, 2024. Dentists and hygienists in Benevis dental homes in key markets such as Georgia, Texas, Maryland, Louisiana, Virginia, South Carolina, Mississippi, and more will provide free dental treatment to uninsured families. Care teams will administer dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care, with cleanings offered on a limited basis, to children and adults. It is recommended that patients make an appointment at their local office.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

