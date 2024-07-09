Big Sky Acquires Sunset at Treeline in San Antonio Big Sky Medical acquires Sunset at Treeline in affluent submarket in San Antonio. This four-story property consists of floor to ceiling windows and a patio balcony.

SAN ANTONIO, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Big Sky Medical, a leading healthcare real estate investment firm, today announced the acquisition of Sunset at Treeline, a cutting-edge medical outpatient building in San Antonio’s prestigious Alamo Heights neighborhood.

The off-market transaction secures a strategically located property adjacent to the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Alamo Heights campus, with high visibility along Highway 281. Completed in 2020, this Class A medical outpatient building (MOB) exemplifies modern healthcare real estate design and functionality.

Key highlights of the acquisition include:

Four-story, 2.03-acre property featuring state-of-the-art medical outpatient space

Concrete tilt-up panel construction with desirable floor-to-ceiling windows

Indoor and outdoor parking options, plus an attractive patio balcony

100% occupancy with a diverse mix of eight multi-specialty physician groups

Prime visibility from McAllister Freeway and Sunset Road

Located in San Antonio’s most affluent submarket, 8 miles north of downtown

“Big Sky is making the best of a challenging market. We remain poised to take advantage of inefficiencies and opportunities that arise in the midst of market-wide price discovery and are working on some exciting initiatives. Our team is proud to add the Sunset MOB to Big Sky’s portfolio, it is a class-A asset with strong tenancy that helps us grow our San Antonio footprint. We anticipate another closing in the coming weeks and are working on some exciting new partnerships. Much more to come,” notes Chris Morgan, Director of Acquisitions.

The property is anchored by Baptist Health System Physicians and WellMed, a United Healthcare subsidiary, and houses specialties including OB/GYN, orthopedics, and cardiology. Its location in a high-traffic medical node serves the area’s highest-income neighborhoods and capitalizes on San Antonio’s robust population growth, the highest among major U.S. cities in 2023. (Source: US Census Bureau).

About Big Sky Medical

Big Sky Medical is a relationship-driven healthcare real estate investment firm with over two decades of experience in the U.S. healthcare sector. Specializing in medical outpatient buildings, clinics, ambulatory centers, and specialty hospitals, Big Sky leverages its deep understanding of healthcare delivery and extensive industry relationships to source high-quality, off-market deals. The firm’s multi-tiered underwriting process and operational expertise enable it to identify value opportunities while mitigating risks, consistently delivering strong returns for investors. Big Sky’s commitment extends beyond traditional investment management, offering an unrivaled asset management platform and aligning interests by investing significant capital alongside its partners. As the preferred asset buyer for NNN properties in the U.S., Big Sky Medical combines industry knowledge, strategic acquisitions, and strong relationships to build diverse, high-performing healthcare real estate portfolios. To learn more, visit www.bigskymed.com.

For media inquiries:

Cristi Swayze, [email protected], 469-949-8300

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73f660f3-7dea-4476-88b9-7a56f8cae189