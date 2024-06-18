RAPID CITY, S.D., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that Todd Jacobs, senior vice president of growth and strategy, has accepted a role with another company. July 8 is planned as his last day with Black Hills Corp. Since joining the company in 2014, Mr. Jacobs has held a variety of roles, including state leader of Kansas and Arkansas operations, vice president of natural gas utilities and vice president of growth and strategy.

“Todd is a valued leader who has made a lasting impact on our organization,” said Linn Evans, Black Hills Corp. president and chief executive officer. “I wish him the very best and thank him for his ten years of service to our company and our customers.”

Strong organizational leadership will ensure a smooth transition of Mr. Jacobs’ duties. Any future plans for the role will be announced at a later date.

