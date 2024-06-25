Steven W. Wall Principal, Blank Rome Government Relations LLC

Washington, D.C., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blank Rome Government Relations LLC (“BRGR”) is pleased to announce that Steven W. Wall has joined the firm as a principal in the Washington, D.C., office. Steven brings 25 years of legislative and public policy advocacy experience to BRGR, having served on the staffs of distinguished U.S. Senators and several important committees within the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. He joins BRGR at an exciting time as David S. Jansen and Genevieve Cowan were recently elevated to principals in recognition of their exceptional talent and outstanding client service.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steven to our team and extend our congratulations to Dave and Genevieve,” said C.J. Zane, Managing Principal of BRGR. “Steven has had a storied career having worked for multiple members and committees to build a broad understanding of the Hill. He also has an extensive knowledge of the legislative process having worked for both the government and private sector, and he has terrific relationships with key players inside the Beltway and beyond. Steven will be a tremendous asset to our practice and our clients.”

At BRGR Steven will add depth and breadth to the work the firm is already doing on behalf of clients in the transportation and maritime industries and expand the firm’s service offerings in sectors such as telecommunications and agriculture.

“I am excited to join BRGR and work with such a talented and experienced group of professionals,” said Steven. “I’ve been familiar with the firm’s prominence and achievements for decades, and as I considered the clients that BRGR serves, it was a natural fit to join the firm. BRGR has a reputation for delivering high-quality and effective advocacy services to its clients across a wide range of industries and policy areas. I look forward to contributing to the firm’s growth and success by drawing from my experience and relationships to help our clients achieve their objectives.”

Most recently, Steven served as general counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation (“Committee”). In that role he provided the Committee, including Chairman and Ranking Member Roger Wicker (R-MS), with administrative and ethics advice, interpreted and enforced Committee rules and jurisdiction, and contributed to the advancement of the bills under consideration by the Committee. Steven also led the nominations vetting process and supervised the work of the Committee’s oversight and investigations team.

Earlier in his career, Steven served as general counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, where he advised on policy for the Farm Bill, and as a professional staff member with the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations. Additionally, his tenure as deputy general counsel with the U.S. House Committee on House Administration provided him with in-depth knowledge of House operations and procedures.

“We are very pleased to have Steven at BRGR,” said principal Stephen C. Peranich. “Steven will continue to foster relationships with the Commerce Committee and its members on client matters and issue sets, as well as expand our reach to other members, offices, and staff on the Senate side. Additionally, we anticipate that he will leverage his Appropriations Committee experience to help our clients navigating the annual appropriations process to secure federal funding for their projects and programs.”

In addition to his committee experience, Steven served in the offices of Senator Thad Cochran (R-MS), Vice-Chairman and Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Senator Trent Lott, (R-MS), Senate Majority and Minority Leader. He has also worked in the private sector in government relations and public policy consulting. Before beginning his career in Washington, D.C., Steven practiced law in Jackson, Mississippi. He earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt University School of Law, his M.Sc. from The University of Edinburgh, and his B.P.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Mississippi.

Blank Rome Government Relations LLC is a government affairs firm comprised of a team of top lobbying and strategic communications professionals with first-hand knowledge of the legislative and administrative process in Washington, D.C. Today’s businesses face complex issues that cut across all branches of federal, state, and local governments. We develop focused, successful strategies to navigate these complexities. Learn more at blankromegr.com.

