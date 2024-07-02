Just in time to Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day

Bonchon Korean-Style Chicken Sandwich Bonchon’s chicken sandwich is cooked the Bonchon way, a chicken breast is double fried to make it extra crispy and hand-brushed with sauce to keep the crunch. The sandwich is on a warm brioche bun with fresh coleslaw and comes with a side of fries. Available just in time for National Fried Chicken Day on July 6.

Dallas, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bonchon, a global leader in Korean fried chicken, is debuting a new chicken sandwich, which gives the traditional chicken sandwich a Korean-style upgrade that guests will crave. The new sandwich is offered with a choice of Bonchon’s signature sauces that include Soy Garlic, Spicy, or Korean BBQ.

“The new chicken sandwich is something our guests have been asking for,” says Bonchon Chef Jae Park. “We knew if we added a sandwich to our menu, we had to do it different and better with a Korean edge.”

Bonchon’s chicken sandwich is cooked the Bonchon way, a chicken breast is double fried to make it extra crispy and hand-brushed with sauce to keep the crunch. Bonchon’s three signature sauces were developed in South Korea and makes this chicken sandwich one of a kind. The sandwich is on a warm brioche bun with fresh coleslaw and comes with a side of fries. Available just in time for National Fried Chicken Day on July 6, the new sandwich will quickly become a menu item that keeps guests coming back.

“We do chicken better than anyone and we are bringing that expertise to this sandwich,” says Bonchon CEO Suzie Tsai. “Come celebrate National Fried Chicken Day with us this Saturday and give it a try.”

The chicken sandwich will be a permanent addition to the menu and is available for dining in, pick up, and delivery at participating restaurants. To find a location or order online, go to www.bonchon.com.

# # #

About Bonchon

South Korea-born Bonchon, which translates as “my hometown,” was established in the United States in 2006. Known for its hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon sets out to have its fans around the world “Crunch Out Loud”. The brand continues to grow in popularity and has earned several accolades including Fast Casual Magazine’s 2024 Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Bonchon has more than 400 restaurants across eight countries. For more information, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com. Follow Bonchon on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tik Tok, X, and YouTube.

Attachment