Breezeline launches Fiber-to-the-Home internet and cloud-based “Stream TV” service

QUINCY, Mass., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breezeline, a leading internet service provider in the U.S., has begun to activate fiber internet in previously unserved areas of King William County, Virginia. The 132-mile fiber expansion will make fiber available to over 1,500 homes and businesses by August 2025.

The initiative will enable homes and businesses in King William County to access Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology with Gigabit-speed internet for the very first time. The technology provides a powerful online experience for users with exceptional download and upload speeds, which is ideal for video conferencing, distance learning, telemedicine, and gaming.

Breezeline has also launched “Stream TV,” a new cloud-based service that seamlessly integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Max, and Disney+ for viewing on TV and mobile devices inside and outside the home.

The fiber initiative is being funded by Breezeline and a subsidy from the Federal Communication Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), which supports broadband deployment in unserved and underserved rural communities across the country.

In addition to the King William County expansion, Breezeline is working to extend internet connectivity to nearly 7,500 unserved homes and businesses in Caroline County and Essex County through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) and RDOF, with contributions from Breezeline and the counties. Last year Breezeline completed construction on a 150-mile fiber-broadband expansion to more than 1,400 homes and businesses in Mathews, Caroline, Lancaster and Middlesex counties through VATI with contributions from Breezeline and the counties.

