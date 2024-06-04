– In Cohort 5 of PROPEL 2 (0.25 mg/kg/day), oral treatment with infigratinib resulted in a statistically significant and sustained increase in annualized height velocity (AHV), with a mean change from baseline of +2.51cm/yr at Month 12, and +2.50 cm/yr at Month 18 (p=0.0015)

– At Month 18, there was a statistically significant improvement in body proportionality (p-value of 0.001). The mean upper to lower body segment ratio was 1.88 at Month 18, as compared to 2.02 at baseline

– Infigratinib continues to be well-tolerated as a single daily oral therapy with no adverse events (AEs) assessed as treatment-related in any participant in Cohort 5

– PROPEL 3, the global Phase 3 registrational study of infigratinib in achondroplasia, continues to enroll on schedule, with completion estimated by end of 2024

– BridgeBio announces first child consented in ACCEL, the observational run-in study for infigratinib in children living with hypochondroplasia, a skeletal dysplasia closely related to achondroplasia and similarly driven by FGFR3 gain-of-function variants

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (BridgeBio), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced sustained positive results from PROPEL 2, a Phase 2 trial of the investigational therapy infigratinib in children with achondroplasia, demonstrating continued potential best-in-class efficacy and an encouraging safety profile. Infigratinib is an oral small molecule designed to inhibit FGFR3 signaling and target achondroplasia and hypochondroplasia at their source. BridgeBio will also host an investor call on June 4, 2024, at 8:00 am ET with Ravi Savarirayan, M.D., Ph.D., of Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Melbourne, Australia, and the global lead investigator for PROPEL 2, to discuss the results from the Phase 2 study.

To date, key results from the Cohort 5 dose escalation cohort in PROPEL 2 trial include:

Sustained and statistically significant mean increase in AHV of +2.51cm/year from baseline at 12 months, and +2.50 cm/yr at 18 months (p=0.0015)

Statistically significant improvement in body proportionality (mean upper to lower body segment ratio), from 2.02 at baseline to 1.88 at Month 18 (mean change from baseline, p=0.001)

A continued well-tolerated safety profile, with no treatment-related adverse events assessed as related to infigratinib

“These data indicate that treatment with infigratinib is continuing to show increased growth velocity and improvements in body proportionality in children with achondroplasia. This is encouraging and suggests that infigratinib has the potential to enhance functionality for people living with achondroplasia in addition to increasing growth. We hope to see these improvements reflected in the ongoing PROPEL 3 pivotal study that will build toward providing a safe and effective oral therapy to those in the achondroplasia community who are seeking treatment,” said Dr. Savarirayan.

PROPEL 3, the global Phase 3 registrational study of infigratinib in achondroplasia, continues to enroll on schedule, with completion of enrollment anticipated by the end of the year.

Given the promising results from PROPEL 2, BridgeBio is committed to expanding the FGFR3-related skeletal dysplasias franchise for infigratinib by accelerating development in hypochondroplasia. Positive interactions with both the U.S. FDA and EMA support development in children with hypochondroplasia, with a small open-label Phase 2 portion testing a single dose of 0.25 mg/kg/day, leading into a double-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study. ACCEL, the observational lead-in program for hypochondroplasia, was initiated with the first participant consented in May 2024. The interventional program, ACCEL 2/3, will be a global Phase 2/3 multicenter, single-dose study, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of 0.25mg/kg/day of infigratinib in children living with hypochondroplasia. The open-label Phase 2 portion in children aged 5 to 11 years old will be followed by a pivotal Phase 3, one-year, 2:1 randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study in children aged 3 to < 18 years old with growth potential. In addition to changes from baseline in AHV measurements, the study will evaluate changes in other indicators of growth, body proportions, medical complications associated with hypochondroplasia, and changes in quality-of-life measures. BridgeBio has previously presented promising preclinical data for hypochondroplasia at ENDO 2023 and ASHG 2022.

“We are very excited to see a persistence of response to infigratinib in linear growth. We are especially encouraged by the promising effect on body proportions, which supports infigratinib’s potential to provide benefits that could impact the lives of children with achondroplasia. These results motivate us to continue evaluating infigratinib in other FGFR-related skeletal dysplasias and genetic conditions. The initiation of our observational study in hypochondroplasia and the obtainment of FDA and EMA alignment on the interventional study underlie our excitement for the potential of infigratinib as a treatment option for children with hypochondroplasia,” said Daniela Rogoff, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Skeletal Dysplasias at BridgeBio.

“The journey of living with skeletal dysplasia varies from person to person, but many are impacted by functional limitations, social stigma and medical complications due to their condition and the way their bones develop. We are encouraged to see infigratinib’s potential to improve body proportionality, which could help address functional complications meaningful to people living with skeletal dysplasia. The Chandler Project values the collaborative partnership we’ve developed with BridgeBio and QED, to ensure that the community’s true needs are prioritized throughout the discovery and development process. We are also thrilled for the launch of an observational study in hypochondroplasia, a community that has been eager for further research and development of treatment options,” said Chandler Crews, founder of The Chandler Project, a patient advocacy organization based in Baltimore, MD.

Information about PROPEL 3 (NCT06164951) can be found here on clinicaltrials.gov. Information about PROPEL (NCT04035811), BridgeBio’s observational lead-in study in achondroplasia for PROPEL 3 and other studies, can be found here on clinicaltrials.gov. Information about ACCEL (NCT06410976), BridgeBio’s observational lead-in study in hypochondroplasia can be found here on clinicaltrials.gov. BridgeBio is committed to exploring the potential of infigratinib on wider medical and functional impacts of achondroplasia, hypochondroplasia and other skeletal dysplasias, which hold significant unmet needs for families.

About Achondroplasia

Achondroplasia is the most common cause of disproportionate short stature, affecting approximately 55,000 people in the United States (US) and European Union (EU), including up to 10,000 children and adolescents with open growth plates. Achondroplasia impacts overall health and quality of life, leading to medical complications such as obstructive sleep apnea, middle ear dysfunction, kyphosis, and spinal stenosis. The condition is uniformly caused by an activating variant in FGFR3.

About Hypochondroplasia

Hypochondroplasia is also an FGFR3-associated skeletal dysplasia and is a rare condition with similar prevalence in achondroplasia. Hypochondroplasia presents with a wide spectrum of phenotypes including disproportionate short stature, mild joint laxity and macrocephaly. Currently, no treatments for hypochondroplasia are approved in the United States.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

